Report: 2024 five-star SG Tre Johnson sets Texas official visit

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
One of the nation’s best high school prospects Tre Johnson has set an official visit date to Texas on Sept. 17.

The Dallas product is listed as the No. 1 player in the state of Texas and the No. 3 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Johnson is a can not miss talent with offers from all over the country.

247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins has glowing remarks about Johnson in his scouting report.

A long and lean perimeter prospect who shows a sweet stroke, Johnson is as true of a shooting guard as there is the 2024 class. He is trememdously skilled with an advanced game for his age. Johnson is a very good jumpshooter of the catch or utilizing the rhythm dribble and he loves the mid range game. He knows how to play and has a good feel for the game. I would like to see him improve as a ball handler and decision maker versus pressure in the backcourt to one day gain ultimate confidence in that area. Adding to that area of his game will only increase his versatility as a scorer but nevertheless Johnson is a polished high major talent with a tremendous upside.

Keeping a talent like Johnson in-state would be a monumental victory for Chris Beard and the Longhorns program. Texas will get to make the first impression for the five-star shooting guard.

Burnt Orange Nation

4-star edge Braylan Shelby sets commitment date

The Texas Longhorns will have a chance to regain some momentum on the recruiting trail this weekend when Friendswood edge Brylan Shelby announces his decision between the Longhorns and the USC Trojans at noon Central on Saturday. The 6’4.5, 235-pounder officially narrowed his choices to Texas and USC in July...
KVUE

Oracle layoffs reportedly impact Austin workers

AUSTIN, Texas — Layoffs at Oracle Corporation in Austin allegedly impacted at least a dozen local workers in marketing and customer experience, the Austin Business Journal reported. The layoffs seemingly took place nationwide, according to some Austin employees' social media posts. One employee told the Austin Business Journal that...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Elon Musk reportedly planning to build private airport outside Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Tech tycoon Elon Musk plans to build a private airport outside Austin, according to a report from Austonia. Sources told Austonia that the airport would spring up, more specifically, east of Austin near the Bastrop area. It is currently unknown when construction could begin. The airport...
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin's Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds to close its doors

AUSTIN, Texas — After 38 years in business, Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds announced it will close its doors. The announcement posted on the business's social media pages said the store will close at the end of this year. As of Aug. 31, the store will switch to a “purchase only” model, and it will stop rentals as of Aug 30.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers

If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
AUSTIN, TX
inforney.com

River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel

When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

