Report: 2024 five-star SG Tre Johnson sets Texas official visit

One of the nation’s best high school prospects Tre Johnson has set an official visit date to Texas on Sept. 17.

The Dallas product is listed as the No. 1 player in the state of Texas and the No. 3 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Johnson is a can not miss talent with offers from all over the country.

247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins has glowing remarks about Johnson in his scouting report.

A long and lean perimeter prospect who shows a sweet stroke, Johnson is as true of a shooting guard as there is the 2024 class. He is trememdously skilled with an advanced game for his age. Johnson is a very good jumpshooter of the catch or utilizing the rhythm dribble and he loves the mid range game. He knows how to play and has a good feel for the game. I would like to see him improve as a ball handler and decision maker versus pressure in the backcourt to one day gain ultimate confidence in that area. Adding to that area of his game will only increase his versatility as a scorer but nevertheless Johnson is a polished high major talent with a tremendous upside.

Keeping a talent like Johnson in-state would be a monumental victory for Chris Beard and the Longhorns program. Texas will get to make the first impression for the five-star shooting guard.

