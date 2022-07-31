ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin basketball's opening matchup set in Battle 4 Atlantis

By Wade Flavion
 3 days ago
The Wisconsin Badgers will be participating in the Battle 4 Atlantis early season tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas, this season from Nov. 23-Nov. 25.

The Badgers’ opening day matchup was recently announced against the Dayton Flyers on Nov. 23 at 1:30 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN 2. This will be Wisconsin’s third appearance in the tournament, which they last won in 2014 with legend Frank Kaminsky taking home the tournament’s MVP award.

Hopefully, this young Wisconsin team can use the tournament to develop chemistry and find their identity ahead of the start of the Big Ten regular season.

