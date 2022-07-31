Outman homers in 1st MLB at-bat, Dodgers top Rockies to end 21-5 July

Shohei Ohtani isn't going anywhere. The Los Angeles Angels aren't going to trade the two-way phenom before the Aug. 2 deadline, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The New York Yankees made a serious offer for Ohtani before the Angels decided to move on, while the Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres were among the teams who tried to trade for the 28-year-old, Heyman adds.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO