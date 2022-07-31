Outman homers in 1st MLB at-bat, Dodgers top Rockies to end 21-5 July

www.thescore.com
Dodgers Fan Grabs Woman Between Legs During Stadium Brawl
A Dodgers fan grabbed a woman between her legs during a fan brawl.
MLB・
Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Look: Noah Syndergaard's Reaction To Phillies Trade Is Going Viral
Noah Syndergaard is on the move. The veteran righty was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the deadline this Tuesday night, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard will be a key member of the Phillies' rotation moving forward. And it looks like he may have...
Watch Rockies catcher get revenge on umpires everywhere with mask throw
While trying to locate a high-flying foul ball, Rockies catcher Brian Serven tore off his mask and threw it at the nearest umpire. There are a lot of MLB players out there who wish they could throw something at an umpire. From bad calls at the plate to overly-sensitive ejections,...
FOX Sports
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
San Diego Padres have made a run at Shohei Ohtani
We’re less than 48 hours away from the MLB’s trade deadline passing, and several big names remain on the block.
theScore
Report: Angels won't trade Ohtani; Yankees made serious offer
Shohei Ohtani isn't going anywhere. The Los Angeles Angels aren't going to trade the two-way phenom before the Aug. 2 deadline, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The New York Yankees made a serious offer for Ohtani before the Angels decided to move on, while the Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres were among the teams who tried to trade for the 28-year-old, Heyman adds.
Astros make World Series push in trade with Red Sox
The Houston Astros are shoring up their roster as they prepare for a possible World Series run. On Monday, the Astros acquired Trey Mancini in a 3-way deal with Baltimore and Tampa Bay. The team later acquired catcher Christian Vazquez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Vazquez is...
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade
The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
Yardbarker
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal
Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
Elliott: If the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani, Arte Moreno might as well just give up
If the Angels decide to move Shohei Ohtani before the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday, it would be the biggest loss in a season defined by failure.
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
MLB World Reacts To Josh Hader Blockbuster Trade News
The San Diego Padres are going all-in on winning a World Series this season. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, they're set to trade for Milwaukee Brewers star relief pitcher Josh Hader. In return, the Brewers are getting left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet.
Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino
It’s easy to forget amidst their incredible season, but the New York Yankees are missing a couple of key guys. Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, and Luis Severino have all missed significant time as of late due to injury. Their absence hasn’t made a dent in their record yet, but the team would rather have these […] The post Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino appeared first on ClutchPoints.
theScore
Phillies snag Robertson from Cubs
The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Robertson from the Chicago Cubs for right-handed pitching prospect Ben Brown, the teams announced Tuesday. Robertson accrued a 2.23 ERA with 14 saves and 51 strikeouts over 36 appearances for the Cubs this season. The former All-Star is in his 14th major-league campaign.
San Diego Padres pull off trade for 4x All-Star closer Josh Hader
The San Diego Padres have just pulled off a whopper of a trade ahead of the deadline. It may not
