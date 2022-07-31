guidetogreatergainesville.com
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Starke will have a temporary suspension of electric and water disconnections on balances less than $300
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Starke also announced the temporary suspension of electric and water disconnections. Effective through the end of September, Starke will suspend customer disconnections of electric, water, and gas services of balances less than $300. It’s an effort to help customers with increased costs.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing
Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Why Greater Gainesville? Michele Lossius
As Chief Quality Officer, Michele Lossius, M.D., F.A.A. P., provides strategic oversight for quality and patient-centered improvement at University of Florida Shands Hospital. While Division Chief for Pediatric Hospital Medicine, Dr. Lossius was involved with projects that led to national initiatives addressing the care of patients with bronchiolitis by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
WCJB
Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will hold a rally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will have a rally on Wednesday. It will happen at 12 p.m. at the Shady Grove Primitive Church. The purpose of the rally is to influence the outcome of the August 4th decision that could eliminate single-family zoning in the city. They will...
alachuachronicle.com
FDOE tells school districts that federal guidance on transgender access to bathrooms can be disregarded
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A memo from Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. was recently sent to all public school districts, private schools, and charter schools in Florida to provide guidance in response to recent efforts from the federal government to expand the application of Title IX to include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The guidance from Diaz states that allowing biological males who identify as female to use female bathrooms (as Alachua County Public Schools currently do), locker rooms, or dorms or to compete on female sports teams may “jeopardize the safety and wellbeing of Florida students and risk violating Florida law.”
mainstreetdailynews.com
COVID continues to saturate Florida
COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
University of Florida Health
UF Health is one of the Southeast’s premier health care systems and part of the University of Florida, one of the nation’s Top 5 public research universities. They offer a level of quality health care that can only be achieved by combining leading-edge research at campuses throughout Florida with outstanding providers and staff throughout their network of hospitals and physician offices. University of Florida Health is at the forefront of medical treatments, making discoveries that lead to clinical breakthroughs. Their focus is compassionate care and world-class outcomes for all, no matter how simple or complex their illness.
fox35orlando.com
PHOTO: Alligators appear to 'hug' at Florida preserve
MICANOPY, Fla. - Sometimes you just need a hug. Photographer Michelle Siefken was visiting Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park in Micanopy, Florida recently when she spotted two young alligators getting cozy. "Need a hug?" she captioned the photo on Facebook. The two buddies are seen laying closely together with one...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Health Care In Greater Gainesville
Greater Gainesville is a top destination in the state and the country for its multifaceted and diverse health care opportunities. Servicing everyone from children to senior citizens, from general care to specialized, the area is rich in resources and provides first-class care to those requiring it. UF Health Shands, HCA...
WCJB
New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shand’s CEO has stepped down and a new interim CEO is taking his place. UF Health officials confirm CEO Ed Jimenez submitted his resignation on July 8. James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
Social Scene | August 2022
The Ocala Juneteenth Celebration Commission and the City of Ocala hosted the June 18th event, which drew a large crowd who enjoyed a variety of vendors, entertainment, speakers and food, with sponsorships to provide scholarships for high school seniors. Juneteenth Fundraiser. ONE HEALTH CENTER. Photos by Bruce Ackerman. The elegant...
fox13news.com
Florida butterfly garden is 6,400 square feet of natural beauty
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - In the heart of Florida, you'll reach a rainforest that is brimming with butterflies. In fact, you'll be surrounded by hundreds of them. The Butterfly Rainforest is an exhibit at the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville. It’s a 6,400-square-foot enclosure filled with tropical, exotic butterflies.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash
Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
wogx.com
Florida prison officials hope to attract more qualified candidates with higher pay
OCALA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Corrections is hiring and employees can make more than ever before. Officials said the new starting salary is $41,600, an increase of more than $8,000 a year. John Siter, assistant warden at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, said a year ago, the annual...
ocala-news.com
Several more residents share their thoughts on Marion County’s grocery shopping options
In response to recent letters in support of bringing a Costco to Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the county’s grocery shopping options. “To the person wanting more shopping options because they can’t find what they want in existing stores: I guess I’ve missed...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Medical Tourism
Greater Gainesville’s landscape is dotted with nationally leading health care systems that draw medical tourists from around the state, country and even the world. These include top-ranking hospitals like UF Health Shands, HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and the Malcolm Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Top 100...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Alachua County Public Schools at a Glance
Within Greater Gainesville are the 64 public institutions responsible for nurturing and educating the future generation. These elementary, middle and high schools currently serve more than 29,000 beautiful minds with high-quality instruction, innovative educational programs and varying levels of support and guidance. The Alachua County School District truly embraces their...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Why Greater Gainesville? Darcie Burde
For Darcie Burde, student athletics and recreation at the University of Florida is a family affair. She is the Senior Associate Director for Fitness and Wellness, and her husband is the Assistant Coach for Women’s Gymnastics. My husband and I relocated here from Lincoln, Nebraska 15 years ago for...
alachuachronicle.com
Accountant at Meridian Behavioral Health identified as suspect in vandalism of campaign signs
ALACHUA, Fla. – Circuit Court Judge Candidate Nathan Skop’s campaign signs have been vandalized in multiple locations over the past few weeks, including the addition of “Hitler mustaches” in black marker to several of the signs. Skop filed a vandalism report with the Gainesville Police Department, but the police have had little to go on–until Saturday.
WCJB
Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
