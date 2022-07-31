guidetogreatergainesville.com
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
The Basquiat of Brisket
Local pitmaster Rashad Jones showcased his culinary art skills in front of national audiences on his way to winning the Food Network’s BBQ Brawl. Rashad Jones, owner and pitmaster of Big Lee’s Serious About Barbecue in Ocala, is more than a local celebrity with a gift for brisket. He considers himself a fine artist, like the renowned Jean-Michel Basquiat, but with a basting brush, someone who paints mouthwatering masterworks with barbecue sauce and carves unforgettable statues of flavor from grilled and charred meats.
“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”
Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
Florida butterfly garden is 6,400 square feet of natural beauty
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - In the heart of Florida, you'll reach a rainforest that is brimming with butterflies. In fact, you'll be surrounded by hundreds of them. The Butterfly Rainforest is an exhibit at the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville. It’s a 6,400-square-foot enclosure filled with tropical, exotic butterflies.
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?
Often I wonder why the older generation is so opposed to people under thirty-five. Living in a growing city like Gainesville and having lived in a city like Tampa, there are various differences. One wildly similar thing that I notice is a lack of room for both generations having a common ground. This isn't just an issue here, but it's an issue almost all over the world. In other countries they blame western civilizations, younger folk. It has nothing to do with the western idealist, but more so of a generation that was and still is tired of not being heard. Being twenty-five, having a friend group around the same age and hearing other people in my generation vent, we all share the trauma bond of feeling let down and ultimately not being cared for properly. Most of us, Gen-Z, Millennials and Zillennials, feel let down not only by our family but by society.
Get Your Fit On
Working out — some cannot stand it, while others call it their greatest passion. Love it or hate it, the Greater Gainesville area, with its ideal temperatures and numerous opportunities for having fun while staying fit, is a top spot for pursuing a well-rounded, healthy lifestyle. Of course, working...
Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will hold a rally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will have a rally on Wednesday. It will happen at 12 p.m. at the Shady Grove Primitive Church. The purpose of the rally is to influence the outcome of the August 4th decision that could eliminate single-family zoning in the city. They will...
Butler Enterprises hires new Director of Marketing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a statement released from Butler Marketing, the company announced that Ashley Bryant, a longtime Gainesville native, has been hired as the Director of Marketing. Butler Enterprises is home to Butler Plaza, which is the largest shopping center in all of North Central Florida and home...
Why Greater Gainesville? Dr. Paul Broadie
Santa Fe College President Dr. Paul Broadie is passionate about being part of the fabric of the Greater Gainesville community. He addresses academic and workforce needs by serving on the boards of CareerSource North Central Florida and the Greater Gainesville Chamber. Under the leadership of Dr. Paul Broadie, Santa Fe received the 2021 Simon Award for Comprehensive Internationalization from NAFSA: Association of International Educators, which recognizes overall excellence in internationalization efforts.
Why Greater Gainesville? Darcie Burde
For Darcie Burde, student athletics and recreation at the University of Florida is a family affair. She is the Senior Associate Director for Fitness and Wellness, and her husband is the Assistant Coach for Women’s Gymnastics. My husband and I relocated here from Lincoln, Nebraska 15 years ago for...
Edge Target Samuel M'Pemba Compares “Business Mindset” at Florida to Miami
Florida Gators edge target Samuel M'Pemba assesses the similarities and difference of the in-state rivals as they each pursue his services.
Here We Are Killin’ It!
Gainesville’s business climate fosters growth through entrepreneurship and innovation. Greater Gainesville promotes a business-friendly environment offering various resources and support to help budding professionals develop in their careers. There are many opportunities for professional growth including everything from networking and career counseling to chamber of commerce events and entrepreneurial leadership programs.
The Cutting Edge — Modern Healthcare Trends
The term “health care” encapsulates so much more than it once did. This expanding definition can now include mental and emotional wellness, health education and revitalization designed to last long after a procedure or treatment is finished. Many modern healthcare procedures are simpler and safer than they have...
Why Greater Gainesville? Michele Lossius
As Chief Quality Officer, Michele Lossius, M.D., F.A.A. P., provides strategic oversight for quality and patient-centered improvement at University of Florida Shands Hospital. While Division Chief for Pediatric Hospital Medicine, Dr. Lossius was involved with projects that led to national initiatives addressing the care of patients with bronchiolitis by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Five Florida Gators Recruitments to Watch Following Stellar End of July
Five recruitments to keep tabs on following the Florida Gators' commitment surge at the end of July.
Best Breakfast in Gainesville, FL — 20 Top Places!
Gainesville is a gorgeous metropolis in the northern region of the sun-kissed state of Florida. It has an impressive selection of spectacular breakfast joints, perfect for a memorable culinary tour. Try mouth-watering sweet treats, like fruit parfaits, topping-loaded french toasts, buttermilk pancakes, delectable crepes, and more. Opt for savorier dishes...
Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
IMG CB Desmond Ricks on Gators' Corey Raymond: 'He's The Best Doing It'
Elite IMG Academy cornerback Desmond Ricks recaps his latest visit with the Florida Gators.
Midtown Apartments residents fear security breach, management denies allegations
“You're sure to find a space that is perfect for sharing with your future roommates,” Midtown Apartments’ website reads. But residents’ group chats detail experiences with unwarranted guests: trespassers, squatters and homeless people. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office received 132 calls to the apartment site since May 2019, according to a report.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is following elected officials and candidates for office across North Central Florida this week. The Columbia County school board meets Tuesday evening to talk about a proposed tax increase meant for remodeling and maintaining schools, buying computers, and buying buses. That will be at 6:00 p.m.
Changes Within Gators Offense Generates Excitement Along Offensive Line
The Florida Gators offense will look a bit different this year.
