Fuel tax cut in UK among lowest in Europe, RAC says

Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany
The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
UK firms are cutting ties with China amid wider tensions, CBI chief says
British businesses are scrambling to sever economic ties with China in the wake of increased political and security tensions between Beijing and the west, an industry leader has said. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) director general, Tony Danker, warned that the sudden restructuring of supply chains from China could...
Tesco leads way in supermarket petrol and diesel price cuts comparison
Supermarkets have started cutting the cost of petrol and diesel at the pumps after fuel prices hit record-high levels. The stores have been criticised for not giving drivers a fair deal, putting bosses under pressure to bring prices down. The Mirror reports the current average cost of petrol sits at...
Scottish salmon industry urges ministers to act over Dover delays
Action urged over Brexit-related delays of up to 48 hours caused by queues on the UK side of Channel
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year
Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
I took a first-class train from Scotland to England for $257, and the luxury perks were limited and not worth the price tag
Insider's Mikhaila Friel traveled first-class on an Avanti West Coast train from Glasgow, Scotland, to London, England.
Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked
Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
Scottish Island With Its Own Lighthouse On Sale For Less Than The Average London Home
The housing market is a nightmare. Quelle surprise. And nowhere is it crazier than in London. Prices in the capital are at an all time high, with the average gaff going for an incredible, and pretty sickening, £529,000. Now, not many people have that kind of cash lying around...
Only a country as complacent as the UK could give up its border privilege so easily
Whenever I’m flying with someone who is a relaxed traveller – someone who arrives just before check-in closes, then has a full sit-down breakfast while I approach meltdown – I tease them about something I call “border privilege”. Chances are that relaxed traveller was born with access to a passport that has a high “power ranking”.
Taiwan: Pelosi leaves Taipei to sound of Chinese fury
US Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left Taiwan after a brief but controversial visit. Ms Pelosi - the most senior US politician to visit in 25 years - departed on Wednesday after meeting leaders in the capital Taipei. But her visit, as part of a wider Asian tour, sparked fury in...
OPEC+ boosts oil output by slower pace than previous months
The OPEC oil cartel and its allies decided Wednesday to boost production in September by a much slower pace than in previous months at a time of high gasoline prices and unstable energy supplies exacerbated by the war Russia has waged on Ukraine. OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and its allies, led by Russia, said they will increase output to 100,000 barrels a day next month after raising it by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August. The group considered what effects staggering inflation and rising COVID-19 rates may have on global demand for fuel in the fall. It comes after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia last month, aiming to improve relations and encourage more oil production from the cartel to draw down high prices at the pump. While gasoline prices have been falling, they are still high and posing a political problem for him as inflation surges. There was no oil production agreement announced after the meeting, but Biden said he expected OPEC to take steps to increase production in the coming weeks. Those hopes didn’t materialize.
UK offers some of the lowest fuel tax cuts in Europe amid price hikes
The UK fuel tax cuts designed to help motorists through a price crisis are among the least generous in Europe, the RAC has said. The motoring organisation says of the 13 European countries to reduce fuel duty, only Luxembourg has reduced tax on petrol by less than the 5p-per-litre cut announced by Rishi Sunak in March.
Ukraine ready to recommence grain exports for first time since war broke out
July 30 (UPI) -- Ukraine is ready to export grain for the first time since Russia invaded the country in February and blocked its ports on the Black Sea. Standing in Odessa near loaded ships that could depart as early as this week, officials said they are now just waiting for a go-ahead from the United Nations, which brokered alongside Turkey a safe-passage deal for much-needed food products from Ukraine.
The Neilston petrol pump offering low prices to locals
A village petrol pump owner is vowing to keep his prices lower than big-name competitors despite making "no money". John Robb, of John Robb & Son in Neilston, East Renfrewshire, is selling unleaded petrol for 168.9p and diesel for 183.9p – among the cheapest prices in the region. He...
Russia's Gazprom says it has stopped gas supplies to Latvia
Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom said on Saturday it had stopped supplying gas to Latvia, accusing the Baltic country of "violating conditions for gas withdrawal," without giving any further details.
Travellers warned of five-hour delays at Dover
Getting to or around Dover today is extremely slow and difficult. Cars and lorries are queuing for miles - and hours - to board ferries. Police are directing traffic through the town, letting vehicles move in stops and starts. Passengers we have spoken to, talked of five or six-hour delays...
Ukraine war round-up: Nuclear plant fears, and war zones and football
A huge nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces in the war zone of southern Ukraine has been described as "completely out of control" by the head of the UN's nuclear agency. Every principle of nuclear safety has been violated at the Zaporizhzhia plant, Rafael Grossi said. A range of...
Rail meltdown: hundreds of trains cancelled as speed restrictions begin
Rail passengers face widespread train cancellations and delayed journeys as operators prepare for expected extreme temperatures.Dozens of early long-distance trains were axed on Monday morning – with the unprecedented closure of a key inter-city line set for Tuesday.Passengers in England and Wales are being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary. With many services cancelled, travellers who do attempts journeys are warned to expect crowded and delayed trains.In extreme heat, steel rails are susceptible to buckling. To reduce the stress on the rails, the normal running speed of 125mph is reduced to 90mph or 60mph, with some stretches – typically...
Oil edges up ahead of OPEC meeting despite recession worries
Oil futures edged up less than 1% on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ producers this week that may not lead to a further boost in crude supply amid concerns a possible global recession could limit energy demand. Brent futures rose 51 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $100.54...
