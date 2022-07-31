Beloit man charged with sixth OWI claimed daughter, not on scene, was driving

A Beloit man has been charged with his sixth OWI after initially claiming his daughter, who was not with him, had been driving his truck.

James M. Ahline, 57, was charged on July 26, two days after state troopers were dispatched to a truck on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 90/39 between Janesville and Beloit.

Upon arrival just after 3 p.m. July 24, troopers say they found Ahline outside of his truck, leaning on the front bumper with the smell of alcohol on him, a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court states.

When a trooper asked Ahline how he got on the Interstate, Ahline said his daughter had been driving, the complaint states. There was no woman on scene, and Ahline then amended his story to tell troopers he had walked to his daughter’s truck after she had been picked up by her husband, who then took her to work.

Ahline’s story changed again when troopers asked about his passenger when he told police he was driving his friend around, the complaint states.

Troopers placed Ahline under arrest after he failed sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test put him at 0.24, three times the legal limit.

Ahline was convicted of his fifth OWI in 2017. A sixth-offense OWI is a Class G felony, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, a maximum fine of $25,000, or both.