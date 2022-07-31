Win Tickets to See The National at KettleHouse Amphitheater

alternativemissoula.com
Montana Hack: Loud Heavy Metal Music is Mountain Lion Repellent
Here in the west, we are no strangers to wild predators. As the population of humans continues to grow, we are slowly encroaching on wild habitats. Take mountain lions for example. Just recently we heard of a mountain lion breaking into a Great Falls home. Not some off grid home, or country ranch house. We are talking a family home inside the city limits of Great Falls. Getting a little too close for comfort. The large cat was located under the house's deck. When Montana FWP tried to capture the cat, it escaped into the family's basement. Game Wardens tranquilized the mountain lion and inevitably were forced to euthanize it.
Summer in Montana? Not Without Enjoying This Local Favorite.
They say good things come to those who wait—however, a poet once said that "the waiting is the hardest part." That has certainly been the case this summer. On Friday, my wife and I were driving down 19th, running some errands to get ready for the weekend, when we spotted the sign I'd been looking for all summer long. There it was, bright red letters on a big white sign.
Could This Be The Absolute Funniest Montana Made Instagram Page?
If you have been to Whitefish in the last few years, chances are you have heard some tourists say some "less than smart" things. Good thing there is an Instagram page for that. So the other day I'm rolling through my social feeds when a memory of an Instagram post...
Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana
Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
Helpful Guide to Picking Huckleberries For the First Time
Huckleberries and Montana go together like peas and carrots. If you stop into any gift shop in Montana, you're guaranteed to find a wide variety of huckleberry-themed products. Pre-made huckleberry products are great and all, but there's nothing quite like a homemade huckleberry pie made with berries you picked yourself....
New Movie Filmed in Montana Has A Familiar Face
If I'm hoping for anything, it's that this film will be showed in theaters locally. Collider announced that a new film from IFC, titled God's Country, will open in theaters on Friday, September 16th. The film was shot in Paradise Valley, down the road from Bozeman. God's Country is about...
gonomad.com
Southeast Montana’s Burger Trail and Badlands
The roads less traveled through Southeast Montana are filled with delicious flavors and stunning sights that have gone mostly undiscovered. The wagon trains of tourists making their way west often head to the state’s better-known attractions, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. It’s an area known well to the local...
Did This Famous Actress Really Fake Being From Montana?
There have been many famous people from Montana; lots of them I've talked about previously. But have you heard of famous people saying that they're from Montana, but really aren't? As it turns out, one of the most prolific actresses and comediennes in America once held the claim that she was from Butte, but was actually born in Jamestown, New York.
Rapid Increase in Hoot Owl Fishing Restrictions in Montana
There are 14 rivers on the list now, a meteoric rise from just a week ago. Montana anglers, including those who love the Clark Fork and Bitterroot Rivers, need to keep a close watch on Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Waterbody Restriction notices. FWP tries to post updates four times a day.
This Montana Community Has New Rules. Are You A Fan?
It's no shocker that I think this is a great thing. Again, I want to make sure that everyone understands that I have an issue with how disastrous it looks, not the reasons why people are opting to stay in what I named, "campers row". But there is a new...
How Much? Stunning Montana Dinosaur Fossil Sold To Highest Bidder
Millions of years ago, Montana was home to a wide variety of dinosaur species. The first documentation of dinosaur remains found in North America was in 1854. The remains of a duck-billed dinosaur known as a “Trachodon” were found near Judith Landing in the Missouri River Breaks National Monument in Montana.
Montanans Went Bonkers Over This Throwback To Their Wine Cooler Days
A month ago, on our social pages, we shared an image that referenced the "Granddaddy of White Claw" and that post got your attention. One thing I am curious about is... what ones bring back memories for you, and why?. The originals. As a kid, my family truly did not...
Living in Montana Means You Are Least Likely to Go Broke! Whoohoo!
So, I get an email trying to get me to invest in something to protect my savings against inflation. Quite bold that, assuming I have significant savings. As I checked my inbox I found a Consumer Affairs article about how long it takes to go broke when you find yourself canned. Depending on your banked savings and monthly costs, this email said that each state had its own “Go Broke By Date” like a Milk carton.
bitterrootstar.com
Painted Rocks water release begins
Two of Montana’s biggest industries, tourism/recreation and agriculture, like everything else in life, need water to thrive. Both sectors of the economy suffer when the water runs low. Back in the 1980’s it was not uncommon for the river to virtually dry up at Bell Crossing north of Victor. That’s when Bitterrooters got together and decided to buck the old adage that comes to everyone’s mind in Montana on hot summer days: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting.” Instead, irrigators and recreationists came together to change the old adage into something new and promising: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for managing.” Instead of fighting over the water, citizens with competing interests came together to work something out. The result was a coordinated water sharing plan that has been working remarkably well now for almost 40 years.
yourbigsky.com
Why are trout important for Montana?
Wild and native trout in Montana are essential to our ecosystem, but they face several threats that may impact future trout populations. According to the Montana Wild and Native Trout Coalition, Montana has become a world-class fishing spot. Still, that title is in jeopardy now that trout habitats are shrinking from earlier snowmelts and early fire seasons. During the summer months, rivers are relatively warmer with low river flow. Warm temps in waters physically stress trout and can potentially kill them, which is why hoot owl regulations are implemented for rivers in the summer.
Yellowstone Spinoff to Film in Montana Town, Looking for Extras
Yellowstone is pretty much the biggest thing going when it comes to television right now. The show also has its share of critics, and I'm not talking about those that have anything to do with rating the quality of an episode. Just mention the Dutton family or any other name from the cast of characters and you'll quickly learn who you're dealing with. It will be either be someone that's a fan of Yellowstone and loves the idea of it being filmed locally, or it'll be someone on the other side of the argument that doesn't like the idea of Montana being overrun by out-of-staters who were enticed to visit because of the show.
One of the Worst Fire Seasons in Montana History Revisited
Multiple wildfires are burning in the west. After a slow start, it seems that this year's fire season is officially upon us, but how does this year compare to one of the worst fire seasons in Montana history?. There are currently three active wildfires in Montana. The largest of the...
UPDATE: 5 Wildfires Active in Western Montana
The Elmo Fire grew by another 2,100 acres yesterday and is listed this morning at 18,427 acres. The southern flank of the fire has been contained, as firefighters kept it from crossing Highway 28 over the weekend. Work continues to build fireline on the east and west flanks. Water drops are being used to protect hay meadows along the fire's edge. Officials say with hot, dry, windy weather in the forecast, they expect the fire to aggressively attack their firelines, especially to the north and east.
10 Amazing Things A Billion Dollars Would Buy You In Montana
The Mega Millions Jackpot is $1.02 billion and is the fourth largest in U.S. history. The next drawing will be held Friday. If you won the jackpot, your life would change forever. You and your family would never have to work again. You could spend your time travelling the world and not have to worry about how you were going to pay for it.
More Montana Hoot Owl Fishing Restrictions Just Announced
While still a fairly small list for late July, there definitely appears to be potential for increased restrictions. It's nothing Montana anglers aren't used to. But if you are planning a weekend fishing excursion, it's the time of year that lends itself to checking first. We can help you with that here.
