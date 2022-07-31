ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, Sf Basketball Legend Bill Russell Dies At Age Of 88

NBC Sports

From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement

There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson joins calls for the NBA to retire the No. 6 jersey across the entire league in honor of Celtics legend Bill Russell... but the plan might not go down so well with LeBron James and the Lakers

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has called for NBA legend Bill Russell's number to be retired across the entire league by the NBA. Russell, an 11-time NBA champion and a civil rights campaigner, died at the age of 88 Sunday. He was one of the most influential basketball players in...
BOSTON, MA
Mic

Bill Russell is the true GOAT — on and off the court

The very first basketball game I watched featured Bill Russell. It was in March 1968, and Russell’s Celtics were facing Oscar Robertson’s Cincinnati Royals (now the Sacramento Kings) in a nationally televised match. I was new to basketball, but I wasn’t new to my Dad’s insistence that I see as many legendary athletes as possible. He probably already knew that his eight-year-old chess-obsessed, cello-playing son wasn’t going to emulate the magnificent athleticism of Willie Mays or Gale Sayers, but he wanted me to appreciate the intelligence and savvy that these men brought to competition. He wanted me to bring the same fire to my homework and school activities.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bill Russell’s Stats For Each Season: 11 Championships In 13 Seasons Is An Incredible Achievement That No One Else Will Ever Have

There have been a ton of great players throughout NBA history, but only a select few stand out from the rest. In fact, very few players have ever had the chance to be included on the Mount Rushmore of all-time greats. One of those players is none other than Bill Russell, the greatest winner in basketball history. The legendary Celtics center passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy that is incomparable. With 11 championship rings to his name and a history of changing the NBA on and off the court, Russell will truly be missed.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA Legend Has The Perfect Plan To Honor Bill Russell

The NBA – and the entire world – lost a legend this past weekend when Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Russell is easily one of the most important figures in sports history and is still considered perhaps the best to ever play basketball.
BOSTON, MA
SFGate

White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
CHICAGO, IL
