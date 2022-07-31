170th Auglaize County Fair full of 4H, fun and food

SPENCERVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The Village of Spencerville will be receiving funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to restore a wetland. The State of Ohio announced plans for more than two dozen new H2Ohio Wetland projects to help improve overall water quality in the state of Ohio. One of the projects listed was the Riverwood Restoration Project in the village of Spencerville, located south of Elizabeth Street. Sean Chapman, the village administrator of Spencerville says that the wetland will help the area deal with flooding issues as well as improvements to overall water quality.

SPENCERVILLE, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO