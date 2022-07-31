170th Auglaize County Fair full of 4H, fun and food

www.hometownstations.com
Auglaize County 4-H members discuss keeping their animals cool during extreme heat
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - With a heat index near 100 degrees on Wednesday, it can be challenging to keep your show animals cool. Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens has more from the Auglaize County Fairgrounds. While it's a hard enough task to keep yourself cool on these sweltering summer days, it...
Lima Rotary Club learns more about renovations and plans of Ohio Theatre
Lima Rotary Club learns more about renovations and plans for Ohio Theatre. Co-owner Michael Bouson spoke at the Lima Rotary Club on Monday, updating them about renovations and what is in store as they reopen the theater. The building is owned and operated by "Play with your Food LLC". The owners gave the company this name as they see eating and having a good time should go together. Plans include a piano bar, bakery, and dinner theater.
Lima region celebrates National Night Out
LIMA — The annual National Night Out returned to the Lima region Tuesday as several area communities hosted events geared toward strengthening relationships with law enforcement and promoting public safety. Town Square in downtown Lima was blocked off to traffic for the event, and guests were able to enjoy...
WDTN
Clear the Shelters at Mont. County Animal Resource Center
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Kara Hamby, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County. She joins us with more about the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. They are participating in Clear the Shelters, happening all month long in the Miami Valley.
Mercy Health donates check to the United Way to assist with the purchase of school supplies
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health Lima is getting in on the school supply chain as they make a donation to the United Way of Greater Lima. They presented a check for $2,000 toward the purchase of school supplies. Schools have been contacting the United Way and with this donation, each school can get the specific school supplies that their students need. Mercy Health was happy to help the area schools.
Lima Fire Department announces that they will be doing spot occupancy checks at local bars
The Lima Fire Department will be doing spot occupancy checks to do their part in keeping people safe. Fire Chief Andy Heffner announced Wednesday that they will be sending out letters to local bar owners to update their occupancy numbers. They will be out taking measurements to assure establishments are not overcrowded. The chief says this will help keep individuals safe in two ways.
Lima City Schools inviting students and families out to Back to School Celebration
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's hard to believe students will be back in the classroom in just a few weeks. The Lima City Schools will be celebrating the welcoming of students back into the classroom with their "Back to School Celebration" next Tuesday. Students from all across the region can pick up free school supplies and families can enjoy a picnic meal. School administrators say the celebration is much more than just going back to school.
Local school districts talk impact of USDA no longer funding free student meal waivers
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Some schools in the local area have been affected after the U.S Department of Agriculture announced that they are no longer funding waivers for free student meals. The free school meals program was first instituted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to help...
Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands
A festival celebrating all things potatoes is returning to downtown Dayton this month with more vendors and live music. The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. “The attendees...
Annie Oakley festival sees good attendance
GREENVILLE – We are only four years from the 100th anniversary of Annie Oakley’s death, but her life continues to be celebrated each year at the Annie Oakley Festival. The Darke County native traveled the world entertaining and could easily be considered one of the first to demonstrate that women can be powerful.
City of Lima & LPD hosts National Night Out
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - You might have heard the grills sizzling, seen the cotton candy swirling, or perhaps petted a canine in downtown Lima Tuesday evening!. The City of Lima and the Lima Police Department hosted their annual National Night Out inside the Town Square in downtown Lima Tuesday evening from 4 to 7 PM. At the night out, live music filled the air with the Lima Police Department grilling hot dogs and local nonprofit agencies providing fun activities. While the National Night Out may be an annual event, officials say there is a deeper purpose behind these festivities.
Multiple events to close Main Street and other downtown Dayton streets this weekend
Multiple Downtown Dayton roads will be closed this weekend due to the RiverScape Summer Music Series and Art in the City. From 1 to 11 p.m. Friday the following will be closed:. Monument Avenue from Jefferson Street to Patterson Boulevard. St. Clair Street from First Street to Monument Avenue. Harries...
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
Spencerville to receive funding to help create wetland
SPENCERVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The Village of Spencerville will be receiving funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to restore a wetland. The State of Ohio announced plans for more than two dozen new H2Ohio Wetland projects to help improve overall water quality in the state of Ohio. One of the projects listed was the Riverwood Restoration Project in the village of Spencerville, located south of Elizabeth Street. Sean Chapman, the village administrator of Spencerville says that the wetland will help the area deal with flooding issues as well as improvements to overall water quality.
New roundabout just north of Van Wert expected to open on August 5th
Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - Van Wert's first roundabout will be opening in a few days. The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 office announced they will be opening the new roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Routes 127 and 224 at Marsh Road on Friday. The cost for the roundabout project was around two million dollars and was funded through ODOT safety funds. The project began construction at the end of the last school year and will be open in time for students to return to class in the fall.
Culpepper & Merriweather Circus performing two shows in Cridersville
CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The big top is returning to Cridersville and it's supporting a local park. The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will be having two big shows on Tuesday, August 9th. Today, Skeeter the Clown was at Otterbein Cridersville doing what clowns do best, making people laugh. Skeeter is the front person for the circus promoting its arrival and telling how kids can participate in a coloring contest before the show.
Biltmore Tower ribbon cutting ceremony set to be held today
DAYTON — Today, the Biltmore Towers will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil their renovation project. Congressman Mike Turner is expected to speak at the ceremony, according to Turner’s PR team. >>Vacant downtown Dayton skyscraper part of $31M historic preservation tax credit. The event will be held...
Ohio Theater nears opening
LIMA — Michael Bouson and Joe Correll have been working on the Ohio Theater for about two years. They decided to leave television in Los Angeles and return to the world of theater. They took 12 flights during the worst of COVID, looked at 200 properties, and made two...
5 tips for homeowners who have animals
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Young, old, your home should be comfortable for animals of all ages you may bring into your family. Here are five tips for homeowners who have animals living with them: Keep your bathroom clean & clear Keep all objects that could harm your animals up and away from their reach. Be […]
