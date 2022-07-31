Two-Alarm Fire Damages Pittsfield Duplex

www.iberkshires.com
iBerkshires.com
Blowtorch Ignites Exterior of Pittsfield Home
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The outside of a Second Street home was damaged on Monday after it was accidentally ignited with a blowtorch. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 125 Second St. at about 5:30 p.m. and found smoke and a blaze coming from the front of the single-family home.
westernmassnews.com
Mohawk Trail closed after crash in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Route 2 in Greenfield is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash. According to the Greenfield Police Department, Mohawk Trail Westbound is closed between the rotary and Colrain Road. In a photo posted to the department’s Facebook page you could see a dump truck rolled over on its side and gravel pouring out.
theberkshireedge.com
Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on Bridge Street
Great Barrington — According to Great Barrington Chief of Police Paul Storti, at 12:05 p.m. a pedestrian was struck on the crosswalk on Bridge Street. In a press release, Storti wrote that the pedestrian was crossing in the crosswalk near the Co-Op market, when a 2008 Nissan operated by Gloria Spector, 83 years old, of Monterey, struck him.
Another Person Hit By A Car In A Great Barrington Crosswalk
Concerns about the safety of Great Barrington crosswalks are once again in focus as yet another person has been struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street in a crosswalk in the town. Are local drivers not paying enough attention? Are the pedestrians not paying enough attention? Whatever the reason, something needs to be done.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hosts HBCU Commitment Day for incoming freshman. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated hosted the Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCU, Commitment Day event Tuesday evening. Amanda’s Law heading to Governor Baker’s desk after nearly a decade of advocacy. Updated: 5 hours...
Victim identified after Central Avenue homicide
Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany Police Department, said Wednesday that the victim was Kareem Collier, 36, of Albany.
WNYT
Fire at long-vacant Columbia County home under investigation
Firefighters responded to a fire at 70 Summit Heights in the village of Philmont, late Monday night. Police say the home wasn’t occupied and has been vacant for years. There is no word yet on what started the fire. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to...
Easthampton fire crew rescue two people trapped in motor vehicle 30ft down in an embankment
Easthampton Fire crew was called to an incident that involved two people trapped in a single motor vehicle.
Two pedestrians dead after crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton
Two pedestrians were struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Northampton Street in Easthampton Tuesday night.
WNYT
Coolant leak causes evacuation at Pittsfield Walmart
A coolant leak led to an evacuation today at the Walmart in Pittsfield. The fire department tells us that it happened around 5:15 Monday. They say an employee accidentally damaged the Freon line to one of the large refrigeration units. A hazmat team shut down that system and ventilated the...
6 shot, 1 dead after overnight shootings on Central Avenue
A total of six people were shot, and one died, after two separate shooting incidents Tuesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department.
Crash involving pedestrian on State Street in Springfield
Springfield police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on State Street Tuesday morning.
Library box destroyed by fire
A Little Free Library box in Albany went up in flames over the weekend.
Crews put out structure fire in Pittsfield
Crews worked to put out a structure fire at an apartment building in Pittsfield Saturday evening.
Injured person rescued from Lake Garfield in Monterey
At 1:41 p.m., an injured person was rescued from Lake Garfield off of Eaton Road.
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends remember 21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
Family and friends are remembering a 21-year-old Massachusetts man that was killed in a motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:25 p.m. Friday, Troopers from the State Police-Springfield Barracks responded to a motorcycle crash on route 391 south, at the Exit 3 on-ramp, in Chicopee that resulted in the fatality of the operator.
Parked cars damaged in crash in Troy
Several cars have been damaged after a crash in Troy. Police said it started with a traffic stop.
