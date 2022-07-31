ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Director of Respiratory Care to retire after 31 Years with Iredell Health System

iredellfreenews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.iredellfreenews.com

The Mint Hill Times

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center Welcomes Beth Mosher

MINT HILL, NC – Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center is thrilled to welcome Beth Mosher to the hospital as their new Chief Nursing Officer. Mosher began her nursing career as a critical care nurse at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. Mosher also welcomed the opportunity to work in the surgical services specialty as a PACU and Ambulatory Surgery nurse at Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, IL.
MINT HILL, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Robert William Benell

Robert William Benell, better known as “Ted” or “Po”, 91, of Davidson, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 17, 1930, in Carlstadt, N.J., to the late George and Ann Dermody Benell. Mr....
DAVIDSON, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Statesville, NC
Health
WBTV

Eastern Fence expanding facility in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC announced today that Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC (Eastern Fence), a Center Rock Capital Partners and Leelanau Private Capital portfolio company, will expand its manufacturing and distribution facility in Rowan County. Eastern Fence plans to create 40 new jobs and invest $10.5 million...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Residential development with more than 250 homes planned in Mooresville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — It appears Mooresville is being targeted for yet another large residential project. At its meeting on Monday night, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners was scheduled to hold a public hearing for an annexation and utility extension request from Century Communities Inc. Documents show the request is being made for a nearly 75-acre site off U.S. Highway 21, just north of Mooresville. Century Communities is proposing a project with 252 residential units at the site, according to its application.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.
WCNC

Vitamin infusions and IV hydration coming to Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Purifi IV is serving up wellness concoctions in Cornelius, through an IV. Dr. Princess Thomas, Purifi IV's Medical Director, said she was interested in IV wellness during COVID-19, especially when she saw people needing additional help with immunity prior to surgery. She said, "The differences in...
CORNELIUS, NC
#Atrium Health#Health System#Ambulatory Care#Retirement#Health Professionals#Respiratory Care Services#Iredell Memorial Hospital
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Lucile Sloan Shaver

Lucile Sloan Shaver, 96, of Harmony, N.C., passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Shaver was born June 12, 1926, the daughter of the late Offie Coite Sloan and Margaret Walters Sloan. Lucile was married to Virgil Shaver who preceded her in death. She attended Trinity Baptist Church in Mocksville, N.C., and loved going to church, singing, studying her Bible, sewing and spending time in her garden. Lucile especially loved her grandchildren and being with them.
HARMONY, NC
corneliustoday.com

County moves to highest COVID alert, while NC, Cornelius plan to rescind state of emergency

Aug. 1. Mecklenburg County has moved to the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level: High/Orange. The change from medium to high reflects the ongoing increase in positive cases, which brings an increased burden on medical resources. Emergency department visits here are up 5 percent from the previous 2-week period; reported cases...
iredellfreenews.com

Tax administrators to discuss upcoming property revaluation with commissioners during August 2 board meeting

Iredell County tax administrators will share details about the planned 2023 property revaluation with county commissioners on Tuesday. Commissioners will hear from Tax Assessor Fran Elliot and Tax Collector Bill Furches during Tuesday’s board meeting. State law requires each county to conduct a property revaluation at least once every...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WCNC

VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Unfair and unjust' | NC changed its Medicaid program and some small businesses haven't recovered

CONCORD, N.C. — The headline of Corey Peña's July 9 email to WCNC Charlotte screamed of desperation. The content of the email confirmed his heartbreaking situation. "It’s Corey Peña from Royal Orthotics. Because of nonpayment for our services from managed Medicaid (we) are going out of business. We have borrowed money to keep things going but we are at our end. We will have to sell our home to clear our debt. Know any good bankruptcy attorneys?"
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Facing shortages, I-SS trying new ways to recruit teachers

Iredell-Statesville Schools needs more teachers, and Superintendent Jeff James said the district has two innovative plans to help close the gap. Like many other districts across the state, I-SS has faced a growing teacher shortage over the past few years. Fewer and fewer people have been entering the teaching profession,...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Isenhour's 140th family reunion set for Aug. 13

The Isenhour family reunion is a longstanding tradition, one that has been taking place for more than 140 years, and is still going strong. Annually, the descendants of Joseph Samuel Isenhour gather for family, faith and food. This celebration of generations, with the latest count of the generations since the...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WITN

Officials: Explosive material improperly stored at North Carolina plant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)- A state investigation has found that hundreds of tons of a potentially explosive fertilizer ingredient were improperly stored at a North Carolina plant when it was destroyed by a fire that burned for days earlier this year. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the North Carolina Department of...
iredellfreenews.com

Dennis Ray Hutchins

Dennis Ray Hutchins, 65, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House. Mr. Hutchins was born December 4, 1956, in Winston-Salem, N.C., the son of the late Elmer and Clidia Watson Hutchins. Dennis and his beloved wife Cynthia were members and Dennis was a minister...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Robert Eugene Harris

Robert “Gene” Eugene Harris, 88, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born on June 22, 1934 in Mooresville to the late William Benton Harris, Jr. and Mary Query Harris. He graduated from Mooresville Central High...
MOORESVILLE, NC

