Director of Respiratory Care to retire after 31 Years with Iredell Health System

www.iredellfreenews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Founder of Full Circle Family Medicine retiring after nearly 40 years of serving community
After 37 years of serving the Mooresville community, Full Circle Family Medicine founder Dr. James W. McNabb is retiring. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old country doctor’s office in the modern era. “I have hoped to create a welcoming medical home for my patients...
Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center Welcomes Beth Mosher
MINT HILL, NC – Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center is thrilled to welcome Beth Mosher to the hospital as their new Chief Nursing Officer. Mosher began her nursing career as a critical care nurse at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. Mosher also welcomed the opportunity to work in the surgical services specialty as a PACU and Ambulatory Surgery nurse at Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, IL.
iredellfreenews.com
NCDIT awards $30 million in grants to expand internet access in 11 counties, including Iredell
RALEIGH — More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina, including many in rural Iredell County, are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded the following...
iredellfreenews.com
Robert William Benell
Robert William Benell, better known as “Ted” or “Po”, 91, of Davidson, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 17, 1930, in Carlstadt, N.J., to the late George and Ann Dermody Benell. Mr....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Eastern Fence expanding facility in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC announced today that Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC (Eastern Fence), a Center Rock Capital Partners and Leelanau Private Capital portfolio company, will expand its manufacturing and distribution facility in Rowan County. Eastern Fence plans to create 40 new jobs and invest $10.5 million...
Residential development with more than 250 homes planned in Mooresville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — It appears Mooresville is being targeted for yet another large residential project. At its meeting on Monday night, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners was scheduled to hold a public hearing for an annexation and utility extension request from Century Communities Inc. Documents show the request is being made for a nearly 75-acre site off U.S. Highway 21, just north of Mooresville. Century Communities is proposing a project with 252 residential units at the site, according to its application.
WBTV
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.
Vitamin infusions and IV hydration coming to Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Purifi IV is serving up wellness concoctions in Cornelius, through an IV. Dr. Princess Thomas, Purifi IV's Medical Director, said she was interested in IV wellness during COVID-19, especially when she saw people needing additional help with immunity prior to surgery. She said, "The differences in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
iredellfreenews.com
Lucile Sloan Shaver
Lucile Sloan Shaver, 96, of Harmony, N.C., passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Shaver was born June 12, 1926, the daughter of the late Offie Coite Sloan and Margaret Walters Sloan. Lucile was married to Virgil Shaver who preceded her in death. She attended Trinity Baptist Church in Mocksville, N.C., and loved going to church, singing, studying her Bible, sewing and spending time in her garden. Lucile especially loved her grandchildren and being with them.
corneliustoday.com
County moves to highest COVID alert, while NC, Cornelius plan to rescind state of emergency
Aug. 1. Mecklenburg County has moved to the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level: High/Orange. The change from medium to high reflects the ongoing increase in positive cases, which brings an increased burden on medical resources. Emergency department visits here are up 5 percent from the previous 2-week period; reported cases...
iredellfreenews.com
Tax administrators to discuss upcoming property revaluation with commissioners during August 2 board meeting
Iredell County tax administrators will share details about the planned 2023 property revaluation with county commissioners on Tuesday. Commissioners will hear from Tax Assessor Fran Elliot and Tax Collector Bill Furches during Tuesday’s board meeting. State law requires each county to conduct a property revaluation at least once every...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCNC
VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
'Unfair and unjust' | NC changed its Medicaid program and some small businesses haven't recovered
CONCORD, N.C. — The headline of Corey Peña's July 9 email to WCNC Charlotte screamed of desperation. The content of the email confirmed his heartbreaking situation. "It’s Corey Peña from Royal Orthotics. Because of nonpayment for our services from managed Medicaid (we) are going out of business. We have borrowed money to keep things going but we are at our end. We will have to sell our home to clear our debt. Know any good bankruptcy attorneys?"
iredellfreenews.com
Facing shortages, I-SS trying new ways to recruit teachers
Iredell-Statesville Schools needs more teachers, and Superintendent Jeff James said the district has two innovative plans to help close the gap. Like many other districts across the state, I-SS has faced a growing teacher shortage over the past few years. Fewer and fewer people have been entering the teaching profession,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Isenhour's 140th family reunion set for Aug. 13
The Isenhour family reunion is a longstanding tradition, one that has been taking place for more than 140 years, and is still going strong. Annually, the descendants of Joseph Samuel Isenhour gather for family, faith and food. This celebration of generations, with the latest count of the generations since the...
WITN
Officials: Explosive material improperly stored at North Carolina plant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)- A state investigation has found that hundreds of tons of a potentially explosive fertilizer ingredient were improperly stored at a North Carolina plant when it was destroyed by a fire that burned for days earlier this year. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the North Carolina Department of...
WBTV
Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say you can see officers at 65 events throughout Charlotte. Samaritan's Purse to help with Kentucky flood recovery. More than 3 dozen people have been killed in what is one of the state's worst flooding events ever. Hundreds more are still missing. Samaritan’s Purse to help with recovery...
iredellfreenews.com
Dennis Ray Hutchins
Dennis Ray Hutchins, 65, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House. Mr. Hutchins was born December 4, 1956, in Winston-Salem, N.C., the son of the late Elmer and Clidia Watson Hutchins. Dennis and his beloved wife Cynthia were members and Dennis was a minister...
iredellfreenews.com
Robert Eugene Harris
Robert “Gene” Eugene Harris, 88, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born on June 22, 1934 in Mooresville to the late William Benton Harris, Jr. and Mary Query Harris. He graduated from Mooresville Central High...
Comments / 0