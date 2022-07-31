TJC Wiffle Ball Tournament back for third year, honors three killed in 2020 crash

www.wfft.com
Times-Bulletin
Grover Hill motorcycle crash
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne man accused of stabbing pregnant woman nearly 50 times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of stabbing a woman pregnant with his child nearly 50 times. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say Brandon K. Williams, 41, is facing charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery, strangulation and intimidation.
WANE-TV
Moped driver in critical condition after crash off Coliseum Blvd.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that left a moped driver in critical condition. Someone reported an unconscious person in the 1000 block of N. Coliseum Blvd. shortly after 10:30 Tuesday night. Responding officers learned that the man was on a moped and went over a small retaining wall. He was unresponsive in a roadway south of a parking lot. Medics took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: Harvester Homecoming
The fourth annual Harvester Homecoming takes place at the former International Harvester/Navistar site on Meyer Road in Fort Wayne on Aug. 5-6. Once a main employer in the Summit City, International Harvester still holds a special place in the hearts of many residents. Not only is Harvester Homecoming a reunion of former employees, but it is open and free to the public.
Four-star DB Brauntae Johnson In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit
Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side four-star safety / receiver Brauntae Johnson recently made his way to Notre Dame recently. The 6-3, 170-pounder, who is ranked as the No. 34 overall player in the country from the class of 2024 per 247Sports and the No. 61 overall talent next cycle per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is a top target for the Fighting Irish.
wfft.com
Fire causes heavy damage to mobile home on Country Forest Drive in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A mobile home in northwest Fort Wayne is heavily damaged after a fire early Monday morning. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Country Forest Drive around 4 a.m. and found the front of the house engulfed in flames. They got...
Get to know Fort Wayne Police at this community event
The first 100 kids at the event can get a free backpack, and many of the booths have free school supplies available, organizers said.
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Eastside Blazers
BUTLER, Ind. (WFFT) - In just 17 days the Eastside Blazers will begin their 2022-2023 season. The Blazers are coming off a dominant year where they finished with only one loss going 12-1 -- finishing first in the NECC (Northeast Corner Conference). In the 2021-2022 campaign, the program scored more...
WANE-TV
From the archives: Memorial Coliseum roof raised 20 years ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Remember when they literally raised the roof of the Memorial Coliseum?. It was 20 years ago – Aug. 2, 2002 – when the 1,200 ton roof was lifted nearly 42 feet to allow for a major expansion of the venue. It was...
Fort Wayne sunflower passes U.S. record
A Fort Wayne sunflower is now the tallest on record in the United States.
1 injured in rollover crash; Careflight called
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured in a Darke County crash Tuesday afternoon. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, one person was injured after their car rolled over by the intersection of Elm Street and Main Street. 49-year-old Todd Clemens was driving his Jeep Liberty east on SR 722 when he […]
WIBC.com
Most Fort Wayne Leaders Support Amtrak Service Idea
FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Leaders in Fort Wayne want an Amtrak line through their city. On Tuesday night, the Fort Wayne City Council voted to endorse a proposal that would run a train from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio. Fort Wayne would be one of the stops. Council member Geoff Paddock says...
WANE-TV
Fire heavily damages mobile home in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just before 4 a.m. the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 200 block of Country Forest Drive. That’s located in the Countryside Village neighborhood. Heavy damage to the mobile home could be seen. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
Angola volleyball standouts Ball, Gaerte commit
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the top prep volleyball players in northeast Indiana made a verbal commitment on Monday as Angola juniors Mya Ball and Morgan Gaerte picked the University of Central Florida and Notre Dame, respectively.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne ranked the cheapest place to live in US – again
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Life in Fort Wayne is pretty affordable, all things considered. Niche has ranked Fort Wayne the most affordable city to live in the United States, in a newly released report. Two Texas cities – Wichita Falls and Brownsville – came in just behind Fort Wayne at Nos. 2 and 3, while South Bend was ranked No. 4.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne AMC movie theater on Dupont Road closed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The AMC movie theater on Dupont Road has closed for good. A sign in the door of the theater says "AMC Fort Wayne 20 has Permanently Closed. We hope to see you at our next nearest location: AMC Jefferson Point 18. Please visitAMCTheatres.com for more information."
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Churubusco Eagles
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) - After finishing second in the conference (Northeast Corner) last year the Churubusco Eagles are walking into the season with high expectations. In a year where they finished 7-3, the team wracked up more than 2,200 rushing yards -- a big part of that coming from running back Wyatt Marks and quarterback Riley Buroff.
WANE-TV
Stepmom accused of killing boy asks to pull guilty plea
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Alesha Miller, the woman charged with beating 9-year-old Elijah Ross to death in December, is no longer pleading guilty. Last week, she wrote Superior Court Judge Fran Gull a letter to say that it’s taken seven months since the death of her stepson to “even think about what has happened.”
fortwaynesnbc.com
