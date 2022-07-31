Lucile Sloan Shaver, 96, of Harmony, N.C., passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Shaver was born June 12, 1926, the daughter of the late Offie Coite Sloan and Margaret Walters Sloan. Lucile was married to Virgil Shaver who preceded her in death. She attended Trinity Baptist Church in Mocksville, N.C., and loved going to church, singing, studying her Bible, sewing and spending time in her garden. Lucile especially loved her grandchildren and being with them.

HARMONY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO