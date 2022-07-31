www.iredellfreenews.com
Robert William Benell
Robert William Benell, better known as “Ted” or “Po”, 91, of Davidson, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 17, 1930, in Carlstadt, N.J., to the late George and Ann Dermody Benell. Mr....
Lucile Sloan Shaver
Lucile Sloan Shaver, 96, of Harmony, N.C., passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Shaver was born June 12, 1926, the daughter of the late Offie Coite Sloan and Margaret Walters Sloan. Lucile was married to Virgil Shaver who preceded her in death. She attended Trinity Baptist Church in Mocksville, N.C., and loved going to church, singing, studying her Bible, sewing and spending time in her garden. Lucile especially loved her grandchildren and being with them.
Carol Ann Yocham Johnson
Carol Ann Yocham Johnson, 72, of Mooresville, N.C., and formerly of Ventura, Calif., entered into rest on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her residence. Born November 2, 1949, in Bakersfield, Calif., she was a daughter of the late Carl Russell Yocham and Leona Velma Walters Yocham. Mrs. Johnson was a...
Robert Eugene Harris
Robert “Gene” Eugene Harris, 88, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born on June 22, 1934 in Mooresville to the late William Benton Harris, Jr. and Mary Query Harris. He graduated from Mooresville Central High...
Franklin Dale Davis
Franklin Dale Davis, 80, of Triplett Road, Mt. Ulla, N.C., passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family. Born March 10, 1942, in Mooresville, he was a son of the late Thomas Henry Davis and Mary Brown Davis. Dale was a retired surveyor. He...
Dennis Ray Hutchins
Dennis Ray Hutchins, 65, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House. Mr. Hutchins was born December 4, 1956, in Winston-Salem, N.C., the son of the late Elmer and Clidia Watson Hutchins. Dennis and his beloved wife Cynthia were members and Dennis was a minister...
Judith Duva Patti
Judith Duva Patti, 82, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. She was born on July 17, 1940 to the late James and Angela Panico Duva. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jacklyn Duva Zihala. She is survived by her...
James Peter Krupsky
James Peter Krupsky, 59, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House. Born on September 1, 1962, in Camp Lejeune, N.C., he was the son of James M. Krupsky and Carol Rheinholdt Bohan. James served his country for 12 years in the United States...
Founder of Full Circle Family Medicine retiring after nearly 40 years of serving community
After 37 years of serving the Mooresville community, Full Circle Family Medicine founder Dr. James W. McNabb is retiring. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old country doctor’s office in the modern era. “I have hoped to create a welcoming medical home for my patients...
ICSO Felony Arrests: July 22-28
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Ervin Dewayne Alexander, 37, of Ogburn Avenue, Winston-Salem, charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, speeding to elude arrest, resist or delay an officer and a misdemeanor drug offense.
Full Bloom Film Festival ignites spark for local screenwriter
For Screenwriter Jason Keating and Director Bishen Sen, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is personal. Both men have been diagnosed with the condition, and that has fueled a special connection with their current project, a short film titled “The Grief Counselor,” which will be filmed in and around Statesville this fall.
Statesville police investigating deaths of two men in local motel
The Statesville Police Department is investigating the deaths of two men at a local motel. Officers responded to the Motel 6 located at 1137 Morland Drive about 7:45 p.m. Monday after the SPD received a report of two unresponsive subjects inside of a room at the hotel. When officers arrived,...
Waiting for Justice: Family of Kareen Stevenson Jr. wants those involved in his death to face charges
Kareen Stevenson Jr.’s family wants answers. They want justice for those responsible for the young man’s senseless death. And they are tired of waiting. The two-month anniversary of the 19-year-old’s death is quickly approaching. The Statesville Police Department is investigating the events surrounding the fatal shooting on 5th Street. No charges have been filed.
Statesville Council takes first step toward creation of downtown social district
The Statesville City Council seemed receptive Monday to the idea of establishing a downtown social district where adults can purchase to-go alcoholic beverages from ABC-permitted businesses for consumption in public areas and inside participating retail shops. Downtown Statesville Development Corporation officials presented the concept — which they hope will increase...
Facing shortages, I-SS trying new ways to recruit teachers
Iredell-Statesville Schools needs more teachers, and Superintendent Jeff James said the district has two innovative plans to help close the gap. Like many other districts across the state, I-SS has faced a growing teacher shortage over the past few years. Fewer and fewer people have been entering the teaching profession,...
NCDIT awards $30 million in grants to expand internet access in 11 counties, including Iredell
RALEIGH — More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina, including many in rural Iredell County, are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded the following...
Tax administrators to discuss upcoming property revaluation with commissioners during August 2 board meeting
Iredell County tax administrators will share details about the planned 2023 property revaluation with county commissioners on Tuesday. Commissioners will hear from Tax Assessor Fran Elliot and Tax Collector Bill Furches during Tuesday’s board meeting. State law requires each county to conduct a property revaluation at least once every...
Iredell County FOP Lodge 10 presented with American flag flown over Iraq on July 4
Statesville resident Scott Ostrowski recently returned from Qatar following a deployment with the Air National Guard. A Chaplain Major, he was stationed in Al Udeid Air Base from January through July 2022. Upon his return, he presented an American flag to Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 10 President Rodney James...
Iredell Firewire Report: Starting a community conversation about speeding, and distracted and impaired driving
The summer of 2022 in Iredell County continues to be marred by fatal accidents and accidents with serious injury. We need to have a community conversation about distracted driving, speeding and impaired driving. I’m willing to start one right here. Distracted Driving. Teenager distracted driving is the most important...
