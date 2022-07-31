ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Sources: Deshaun Watson ruling expected Monday

By Charles Robinson
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hSv5I_0gzuHBIq00
Deshaun Watson El quarterback Deshaun Watson, de los Browns de Cleveland, participa en un entrenamiento del equipo el miércoles 27 de julio de 2022, en Berea, Ohio. (AP Foto/Ron Schwane)

The NFL and NFL Players Association are expected to receive a written disciplinary ruling in the Deshaun Watson personal conduct arbitration on Monday, two sources familiar with the proceedings have told Yahoo Sports.

The sources said representatives for both the league and union have been notified that former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, who is the independent disciplinary arbitrator in the Watson case, is prepared to present her decision on whether the Cleveland Browns quarterback violated the NFL's personal conduct policy, and whether a suspension is warranted for any violation.

A potential suspension decision for Watson has been in a holding pattern since a hearing in late June, in which the NFL and NFLPA presented Robinson with evidence and arguments related to the league’s investigation.

Robinson’s forthcoming decision was first reported by CBS Sports.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#Cbs Sports#American Football#Nfl Players Association#Yahoo Sports#The League And Union#Nflpa
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
103K+
Followers
116K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy