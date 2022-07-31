ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fuller House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Marries Longtime Boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski

By THR staff
 4 days ago
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance

Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Brad Pitt Is 'So Proud' of 'Smart' Zahara as She Heads to Spelman College

Proud Spelman dad! Brad Pitt couldn’t be happier for his daughter Zahara as she prepares to head to college. “I’m so proud of her,” the actor, 58, gushed to Vanity Fair on Monday, August 1, while promoting his latest film, Bullet Train. “She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud.”
