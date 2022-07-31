‘Fuller House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Marries Longtime Boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski

www.aol.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Brad Pitt Is 'So Proud' of 'Smart' Zahara as She Heads to Spelman College
Proud Spelman dad! Brad Pitt couldn’t be happier for his daughter Zahara as she prepares to head to college. “I’m so proud of her,” the actor, 58, gushed to Vanity Fair on Monday, August 1, while promoting his latest film, Bullet Train. “She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud.”
Ron Howard reveals the most difficult shot of his career and how his dad made it harder
Ron Howard visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday and revealed the most difficult shot of his career. The Oscar-winning director is known for creating immersive shots in his films, like Backdraft, Rush and Cinderella Man, but he said Far and Away contained, by far, the hardest shot.
