Flood Advisory issued for Rio Arriba, Taos by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 16:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Archuleta FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following county, Archuleta. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 607 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms at the intersection of Highway 160 and State Route 151 west of Chimney Rock. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - This includes the following streams and drainages Cat Creek, Devil Creek, Piedra River, Archuleta Creek, Ignacio Creek, Stollsteimer Creek and Yellowjacket Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include areas west of Chimney Rock and mainly rural areas of West Central Archuleta County. This includes Highway 160 between mile markers 119 and 130 as well as State Route 151 between mile markers 26 and 34 at the intersection of Highway 160.

