Vera Thinks Sterling “Breaks” When Things Get Difficult

Following his big win at UFC London, Muhammad Mokaev has his next opponent in his sights, but it isn’t the one he initially envisioned. On a wild night of finishes and big personalities. Muhammad Mokaev quietly scored one of the biggest wins of the night. Mokaev won a hard-fought three-rounder against Charles Johnson on the prelim portion of the card. Now with his sixth straight professional win under his belt, Mokaev is looking to take on his next task. Yesterday, the flyweight prospect issued a new callout on Twitter.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO