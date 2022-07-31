Vera Thinks Sterling “Breaks” When Things Get Difficult

www.mmanews.com
Related
MMAmania.com
UFC odds: Amanda Nunes opens as huge betting favorite for Julianna Pena rubber match
Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is campaigning for an immediate rematch against current 135-pound titleholder Amanda Nunes after "The Venezuelan Vixen" got smashed en route to a lopsided decision loss at UFC 277. The result of their July 31 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner left the score tied at one...
Yair Rodriguez Goes Nuts After Brandon Moreno’s TKO Win At UFC 277
Yair Rodriguez went nuts in the UFC 277 crowd for his fellow countryman, Brandon Moreno, and his TKO win for the interim flyweight title. Yair Rodriguez Went Nuts For Brandon Moreno’s Win. Over the weekend, Brandon Moreno again became a UFC champion when he topped Kai Kara-France in the...
mmanews.com
Chimaev Reveals Issue Increasing Fame Causes At Allstars Gym
UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev‘s rise to stardom hasn’t been without its issues, even back at his Stockholm-based gym. On MMA’s biggest stage, not many names have risen the ranks as fast as Chimaev. After a record-breaking period saw him record three wins in just 66 days, including a 17-second knockout of middleweight veteran Gerald Meerschaert, “Borz” exploded into the rankings last October by decimating Li Jingliang.
Sara McMann announces Aspen Ladd out of UFC San Diego fight
Sara McMann announced on Monday that her bantamweight fight with Aspen Ladd is off. McMann (13-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) and Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) were booked to square off Aug. 13 at UFC Fight Night in San Diego, but McMann said on Instagram that Ladd has been forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19 with less than two weeks to go.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Bisping: “Coward” Paul At Fault For Rahman Jr. Cancellation
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has decided which side he blames for the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancelation. Paul’s sixth professional outing is certainly not coming to the ring easily. After his fifth was threatened by a late withdrawal last December, the same man behind that late panic, UK professional boxer Tommy Fury, pulled out again last month.
mmanews.com
Sonnen Claims Rahman Jr. Has “Blown His Entire Career”
Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has provided a damning assessment of Hasim Rahman Jr.’s conduct and future following the cancelation of his bout against Jake Paul. This past weekend, Paul’s scheduled August 6 appearance once again ran into problems. And this time, it was enough to cause the entire event to be called off. Having pushed past another withdrawal from UK rival Tommy Fury, the YouTuber-turned-boxer looked to past sparring partner Rahman Jr. to save the day.
mmanews.com
Muhammad Mokaev Gets Booked For His Next Bout
Following his big win at UFC London, Muhammad Mokaev has his next opponent in his sights, but it isn’t the one he initially envisioned. On a wild night of finishes and big personalities. Muhammad Mokaev quietly scored one of the biggest wins of the night. Mokaev won a hard-fought three-rounder against Charles Johnson on the prelim portion of the card. Now with his sixth straight professional win under his belt, Mokaev is looking to take on his next task. Yesterday, the flyweight prospect issued a new callout on Twitter.
mmanews.com
Jordan Leavitt Says He Frustrated The UFC Before Pimblett Fight
UFC lightweight Jordan Leavitt wasn’t willing to let Paddy Pimblett and the UFC attempt to make a name off of him before UFC London. Leavitt faced Pimblett at UFC London last weekend, losing via second-round submission. Following the victory over Leavitt, Pimblett went on to live up to his promise of ‘tea-bagging’ his opponent after he finished him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Royval vs. Askarov Booked For UFC Event On October 15
A crucial flyweight fight towards the top of the division is set to go down on October 15, as Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval look to add their names into the title picture. At this past weekend’s UFC 277 pay-per-view, the landscape towards the top step of the 125-pound ladder took shape. As well as Brandon Moreno winning interim gold to set up a fourth collision with champion Deiveson Figueiredo, Brazil’s Alexandre Pantoja submitted Alex Perez to move closer to a title shot that he’d previously earned last year prior to an injury.
mmanews.com
Former UFC Headliner Joins The Paddy Pimblett Callout Club
A well-known name in the UFC lightweight division has become the latest man to pitch themselves as a possible next opponent for rising star Paddy Pimblett. When it comes to surging names on MMA’s biggest stage, not many top the charge of Liverpool’s Pimblett. The charismatic and somewhat controversial former Cage Warriors champion has burst onto the scene in a major way since making his UFC debut last September, both in terms of his in-cage performances and outside ventures.
MMAmania.com
UFC 277: Jon Jones welcomes Amanda Nunes into not-lying champ club, ‘Lioness’ responds
Amanda Nunes reached a rare milestone with her unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas. Not only did the Brazilian recapture her bantamweight crown, “Lioness” becomes just the fifth fighter in UFC history to reach double digits in championship title wins.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 59 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Santos vs. Hill
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight division faces a possible changing of the guard this Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022) when rising knockout artist, Jamahal Hill, takes on former title challenger, Thiago Santos, inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 59 will also feature a potentially explosive Welterweight clash between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, as well as The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30 Finale matches.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent With Brutal Spinning Kick
Flyweight prospect Iago Torres left Renan Fiuza unconscious after a spinning hook kick at Action Fight 21 in Brazil. Torres and Fiuza were battling in the featured preliminary bout of Action Fight 21 last Saturday. Torres was making his professional debut while Fiuza was looking to earn another win in just his second professional fight.
UFC tonight: UFC 59, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight, following an action-packed UFC 277 card this past Saturday. The next event
Dana White says a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch: “I mean Amanda absolutely dominated Cyborg”
UFC President Dana White believes a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch. Nunes ( MMA) reclaimed her status as UFC “champ champ” last weekend in Dallas, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena.
mmanews.com
Former UFC Fighter Takes Credit For Proper 12 Whiskey Idea
UFC superstar Conor McGregor‘s longtime SBG Ireland teammate, Artem Lobov, claims he’s the one who inspired McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey business. Lobov is set to release a book regarding his life and career, including his relationship with McGregor. The two had been virtually inseparable while they were both competing, as evidenced by McGregor’s bus attack in New York that was allegedly prompted by Khabib Nurmagomedov confronting Lobov.
mmanews.com
McCarthy On Lewis Stoppage: ‘He Always Goes Face Down, Ass Up’
Renowned former referee John McCarthy has given his take on the controversial stoppage in the heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich. This past weekend at UFC 277, Lewis looked to break his streak of Texas defeats, which has seen him bested in his home state by Ciryl Gane last September and Tai Tuivasa in February this year.
Comments / 0