Lil Durk Is Taking A Break To ‘Focus On My Health’ After Explosives Go Off In His Face At Lollapalooza

Lil Durk Suffers Eye Injury After Getting Hit in the Face With Onstage Explosives at 2022 Lollapalooza Festival
UPDATE (July 31):. On Sunday (July 31), Lil Durk hopped on his Instagram page to reveal that status of his health after getting hit with two onstage explosives while performing at the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago on Saturday. The 29-year-old rhymer posted an image of himself in the hospital wearing a face mask along with a bandage covering his right eye.
CBS News
Rapper Lil Durk injured on stage during Lollapalooza set
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular rapper says he is taking a break to recover after he was injured on stage in a frightening incident at Lollapalooza. A pair of pyrotechnic effects exploded right in Lil Durk's face during his performance. He stumbled backward, a bit stunned, and his DJ could be heard asking if he was alright.
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
HipHopDX.com
Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk
Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
