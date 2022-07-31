Why Cameron Young remains frustrated by his ROY-worthy season

www.golfchannel.com
golfmagic.com
"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
'I don't know if that was official or not': How Tiger Woods spilled the beans on Webb Simpson being a Presidents Cup assistant captain
It’s not every day Webb Simpson looks down at his phone to see a call from Tiger Woods. But that’s what happened last Tuesday at Trolley Stop, a local hot dog joint in Wilmington, North Carolina, while Simpson was out with his family. When Simpson was trying to order, his phone rang.
So, Is the LIV Golf Product Any Good? Here's an Analysis After Three Events
Its disruption to the sport is obvious. But how is the startup doing as an actual golf event? Bob Harig, who has covered all three so far, offers an analysis.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs
The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
golfmagic.com
New footage emerges of Phil Mickelson being distracted by comedy duo at LIV Golf
New footage has emerged on social media of comedy duo 'The Good Liars' distracting Phil Mickelson on his opening tee shot at LIV Golf Bedminster. Their 'Quiet Please' signs were also denied at the entrance gate because of the words written on them. The Good Liars comedy act, made up...
Golf Channel
How Tiger Woods kind of spoiled Webb Simpson's Presidents Cup surprise
Before Davis Love III even called him up, Webb Simpson knew he was going to be named an assistant Presidents Cup captain – or so he thought. He can thank Tiger Woods for that. As Simpson tells it, he was out for a meal last Tuesday in Wilmington, North...
Golf Channel
OWGR: Tony Finau closes in on top 10; Phil Mickelson almost out of top 100
On the heels of back-to-back PGA Tour victories, Tony Finau is closing in on a return to the top 10 in the world rankings. Finau, who spent time as high as No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking in 2018, moved from No. 16 to No. 13 after Sunday’s win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, just behind Jordan Spieth and right ahead of Will Zalatoris.
Golf Channel
With no LIV events, Patrick Reed signs up for two Asian Tour starts
Turns out Patrick Reed will still be playing plenty of golf this month. Reed, who resigned his PGA Tour membership to join LIV Golf, has committed to play in the next two Asian Tour events. The tournaments in Singapore (Aug. 11-14) and South Korea (Aug. 18-21) are part of the...
Golf Channel
Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young continuing impressive run for Wake Forest on Tour
Former college roommates are close to claiming consecutive PGA Tour Rookie of the Year awards and continuing an impressive run for Wake Forest on Tour. Teammates during their time at Wake Forest, Will Zalatoris notched the award last year and this year, Cameron Young, 25, is the clear front-runner. In...
Golf-Woods not named as assistant for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will not be an assistant at this year's Presidents Cup after U.S. captain Davis Love III on Tuesday named Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his final two assistants for the September showdown at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: Ryder Cup concerns; sizing up the new PGA Tour schedule
Europe has secured its Ryder Cup captain (for real this time), but there are still concerns well in advance of the 2023 matches. In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weigh in on the trials Team Europe faces as it readies for Rome.
Golf Channel
Tiger Woods' TGR Live set to host TGR JR Invitational at Pebble Beach short course, The Hay
Any time Tiger Woods attaches his name to something in the game of golf, it makes waves, and it looks like those waves will be crashing against the rocks at Stillwater Cove. TGR Live, which manages events hosted by Woods, such as the Genesis Invitational and Hero World Challenge, is partnering with Pebble Beach Company and TaylorMade to host the TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade, Oct. 8-10, 2022.
Talking About Tony Finau's Success and a Wyndham Championship Preview
The PGA Tour moves to its last event before the playoffs, and Bob and Jay discuss the man who will come into the postseason red-hot.
Golf Channel
Greg Norman reveals enormous LIV offer that Tiger Woods rejected
Tiger Woods turned down a staggering amount of money to join LIV Golf. In an interview Monday with Fox News, Greg Norman, CEO of the upstart league, confirmed that Woods rejected an offer somewhere in the $700 million to $800 million range. Norman added that the proposal was sent to Woods’ team before Norman joined LIV as CEO in October 2021.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Finau claims consecutive wins | Stunning 62 lifts Furue to title
The big news in a short week came from…well, let’s explain short week first. Three major tours were in action this week, with linksland golf in Dundonald, heathland golf in St Andrews, and good, old Scottish transplant golf in Detroit. The LPGA/Ladies European Tour joined forces at the Scottish Open, while the DP World Tour played at the Fairmont above St. Andrews linksland. Finally, the US PGA tour returend to the Detroit Golf Club, designed by Dornoch native Donald Ross.
Golf Channel
Eleven LIV players file suit against PGA Tour; three looking to get into playoffs
The first of what could be multiple legal challenges to the PGA Tour’s decision to suspend players for defying regulations and playing the LIV Golf circuit landed in a California court Wednesday. In what was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau were among...
Golf Channel
2022-23 PGA Tour schedule released: What happens in the fall?
The 47-event, $428 million schedule the PGA Tour released Monday features groundbreaking purse increases, a dramatically streamlined playoff and plenty of unknowns. The 2022-23 schedule was born from the growing threat of LIV Golf and an arm’s race that’s being measured in the millions of dollars. In response to the Saudi-backed league, the Tour unveiled a schedule with dramatic purse increases in eight events that range from $15 million to $25 million – including bumps at The Players, Genesis Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
Golf Channel
According to lawsuit, Phil Mickelson was suspended by Tour for LIV recruitment
The 105-page antitrust lawsuit that was filed against the PGA Tour in U.S. Distinct Court Wednesday outlined how the lawyers representing the 11 suspended Tour members plan to make their case. But arguably the most compelling element focused on how eventful Phil Mickelson’s year has been. There had been...
Golf Channel
These 12 players are among the real FedExCup bubble boys at Wyndham
It all comes down to this: the Wyndham Championship, the final regular-season stop on the PGA Tour calendar. Sure, this week is mostly about jockeying for position in the FedExCup standings or playing one’s way into (and, on the flip side, out of) the playoffs. But for those players who don’t have the luxury of already being fully exempt on Tour past this season, their jobs could be on the line after this week.
GolfWRX
Photo shows iconic 13th hole at Augusta National with all-new tee box
Four majors but only one with the je ne sais quoi that the others might lack. Whilst the US Open, PGA Championship and The Open move around their respective circuits, the appeal of The Masters comes not only with the tradition, Butler Cabin and the green jacket, but with the fact that for 88 years, it has (of course) been held at the same course.
