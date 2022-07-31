Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show sees large attendance

dayton247now.com
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
See where Dayton ranks for tech talent growth in North America
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The Dayton region has been named a top city for tech talent growth, according to a new report that identified emerging tech hubs in North America. CBRE, a commercial real estate services and investment firm, ranked Dayton No. 2 on its list of up-and-coming...
Heat Advisory for the Miami Valley; When we see relief from the heat
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire Miami Valley from 10 am until 8 pm Wednesday. High temperatures in the lower 90s with high humidity will bring heat index values up to 103 by Wednesday afternoon. It's important to stay hydrated, limit time outside,...
Adopt your ducks now, to help United Rehabilitation Services
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- It's time to adopt your duck. The 19th annual Rubber Duck Regatta benefits the kids and adults served by United Rehabilitation Services. The regatta will be held Sept. 30. The program begins at 8:15 p.m. and will include a virtual duck drop, which was popularized during the coronavirus pandemic. The event will also include a choice of movies, "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" or "Hook."
Six officers who ended Oregon District mass shooting share their story
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The six current and former Dayton Police officers who ended the tragic Oregon District mass shooting on August 4, 2019, spoke about their actions publicly for the first time on Wednesday. Sergeant W. Chad Knight (retired) and Officers Jeremy Campbell, Vince Carter, Dave Denlinger, Ryan Nabel,...
OHTF1 reflects on week in Kentucky helping flood victims, donations needed
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A local disaster response team is heading down to Kentucky this weekend to help with flooding relief efforts. The governor of Kentucky called the damage the most devastation the state has ever seen. Ohio Task Force One was deployed to Appalachia a week ago and is still there helping.
Dayton VA Medical Center hosting job fair for housekeeping openings
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, August 11, the Dayton VA Medical Center will host a job fair for environmental management (housekeeping) openings. The job fair will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at 4100 W. Third Street in Dayton, Building 305, multi-purpose room. Applicants should...
Fast-casual deli restaurant to close its only Dayton-area location
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A fast-casual deli chain has closed its only Dayton-area location , the company announced Monday. Jason's Deli, a family-owned restaurant chain based in Texas, posted on its Facebook page its Beavercreek location will close Aug. 1. The restaurant, located at 2819 Centre Drive, opened in 2019.
Miami County commissioners break ground on new commerce center building
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A ground breaking for a new commerce center building for Miami County was held on Wednesday. The county owned facility will be approximately 18,000 square feet, with a total project cost of $6.2 million. The project will be paid with a mix of bonds and American Rescue Planning Act (ARPA) funds. The new building will be located at the northwest corner of Barnhart Road and State Route 55.
Dayton Post Office hosting job fairs every Friday in August
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The downtown Dayton Post Office at 1111 East Fifth St. is hosting job fairs every Friday during the month of August, in order to fill immediate openings for City Carrier Assistants. The job fairs will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the starting pay...
Nonstop flights between Cincinnati and Paris return to CVG
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC)- A new connection to Europe for the Tri-State landed Monday. It’s the only non-stop flight traveling between the Tri-State and Paris, France. The first Delta flight was scheduled to leave at 6:05 p.m. Leaders say this is a big deal to the region because direct flights...
Rollover accident in Darke County sends driver to hospital
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person was injured after their vehicle rolled over in Darke County Tuesday. The crash was reported on State Route 722 west of U.S. 127 at approximately 2:39 p.m., according to a news release from the Darke County Sheriff's Office. A preliminary investigation revealed that...
Troopers look for man who fled fatal motorcycle crash in Warren County
OREGONIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- One woman has died from a crash involving two motorcycles in Washington Township. Troopers at the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a report of the crash on Corwin Road Tuesday night. 42-year-old Mindy Chesser of Blanchester, Ohio, was traveling southbound on a...
Governor DeWine announces safety, security initiatives for Ohio schools
Columbus (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine announced that over 1,000 schools in the state will receive assistance towards security upgrades and safety enhancements. DeWine made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus. A total of 1,183 K-12 schools in 81 counties will receive nearly...
Humane Society of Greater Dayton rescues 43 animals from Germantown farm
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Agents from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton discovered 43 malnourished and injured farm animals at a property in Germantown. A news release from the Humane Society described the conditions as, "Living in deplorable conditions with little to no fresh food. Water that looked more like sludge than anything suitable for drinking. Stalls nearly 3 feet deep in fecal matter."
Cincinnati Zoo on 24-hour birth watch as Bibi shows signs of restlessness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo said Bibi is showing signs of possibly nearing labor. The zoo has been on 24-hour birth watch. The zoo posted on its Facebook page that Bibi went into the hippo barn Tuesday afternoon after a morning of increased activity. Zookeepers said she chose to stay inside again Wednesday.
Clark County, law enforcement communities honor life of Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Loved ones and coworkers said goodbye today to Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates. Pastor Darryl May opened the funeral at noon Monday at First Christian Church in Springfield. He spoke about how Yates was so kind and gentle. "It's tough for all of us, it's...
Developmental Disabilities of Clark County hosting open interviews
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays in August, open interviews for RNs, LPNs, STNAs, and Direct Care employees will be held by Developmental Disabilities of Clark County. The interviews will take place in the Administration Conference Room on the FF Mueller Residential Center Campus, 2527 Kenton Street, Springfield.
Dayton Police investigating a shooting on Yale Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a call at 7:12 p.m. that a male was shot at 635 Yale Ave. "There appeared to be quite the chaos going on because the phone was put down and there were people yelling in the background," said Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Sidney Police made arrest after a stabbing on Buckeye Ave. Tuesday evening
SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- At around 6:17 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, police were dispatched to 628 Buckeye Avenue in Sidney, Ohio, in reference to a stabbing. An investigation determined that there was a physical altercation involving Melvin Martin, Raymond Becerra, and their adult sons. Melvin Martin stabbed Raymond Becerra in the torso during the physical struggle, significantly wounding him.
