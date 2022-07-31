FY23 municipal budget passes in Coventry

www.ricentral.com
Valley Breeze
Scituate expected to get a winery
SCITUATE – A winery may be coming to Scituate, prompting the Plan Commission and Town Council to draft an ordinance to mirror a new state law, according to Calista McDermott of the Scituate Building and Zoning Office. McDermott said the issue previously came before the board in 2017 for...
ricentral.com
Coventry, West Warwick to vote on opting out of weed market
As the state prepares to launch adult recreational-use marijuana sales, voters in Coventry and West Warwick this November will get a say in whether or not to allow the retail sale and cultivation of cannabis in their own communities. In May, Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize recreational...
reportertoday.com
Signal Beacon Installed at Seekonk Intersection
A signal beacon has been installed at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Taunton Avenue (Route 44), the site of a deadly crash last June. A husband and wife from Pawtucket were killed when their vehicle tried to cross Route 44 from Lincoln Street and was struck by a motorist driving eastbound. The speed limit on that stretch of Route 44 is 45 mph.
Valley Breeze
McKee, Grebien: Riverfront project part of wider plan
PAWTUCKET – The coming new soccer stadium and associated development on the Pawtucket riverfront is part of wider plan for the state to invest in Rhode Island communities and trust the leaders of those communities to know what’s best for their needs, said Gov. Dan McKee on Monday.
Info sessions to detail new Warwick high school plans
Residents in Warwick will soon get to weigh in on if the city should go through with the plan to replace the city's high schools.
RI families to get $250 child tax rebate
Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce additional details about the new child tax rebate.
ABC6.com
RI expert outlines worsening housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As rental rates rise across the state, Rhode Islanders now face harsh realities of a continued housing crisis, that shows no signs of ending soon. The rising rental rates have driven families from their homes, like the Ringland’s of Barrington. Their monthly rent went from...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Opinion: Save Eldredge School
Every town has some buildings of which it is proud. East Greenwich has many of them such as the Varnum House, the Kentish Guard Armory and the Kent County Courthouse (now the Town Hall). One of the town’s icons is in trouble. It’s the James H. Eldredge School, located on First Avenue. A school building proposal under consideration would have Eldredge no longer used as a school. There has been some talk of tearing it down and replacing it with a new building for the town.
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “New Bedford Mayor shows complete disregard for community and health!”
“Yet again, the City of New Bedford stands to exploit its community. Two weeks ago, the mayor acted unilaterally by entering into an agreement with Parallel Products, now ironically called South Coast Renewables, without public participation or knowledge. Within this agreement, the mayor agrees to not oppose any future applications of approval for the company’s project which, due to ambiguous contract language, could include the reconsideration of biosolids processing, once again without seeking or requiring community consultation or consent.
Valley Breeze
Enforcement working wonders for speeding in NP
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Traffic complaints have dropped off sharply in North Providence, where members of the Town Council are crediting Chief of Police Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. and his officers for the enforcement work that they’re doing. Councilor Stefano Famiglietti, head of the council’s ordinance subcommittee, told The Breeze...
Valley Breeze
Exercise equipment still without a home five years later
SCITUATE – Town officials are still undecided on where to put circuit exercise equipment purchased in 2017 for $13,000 after placement recommendations by the Recreation Committee and original plans were scrapped. Town Councilor Michael Marcello requested that the issue be put on the agenda for a future meeting after...
‘The best of all jobs’: Superior Court Judge Vogel retiring after 28 years
Superior Court Judge Netti Vogel announced she is retiring at the end of August.
nrinow.news
Whaley leaves BHS this month to take on leadership role in West Warwick schools
BURRILLVILLE – The principal of Burrillville High School for the past 13 years will be leaving this month after accepting a position as assistant superintendent of schools for the West Warwick School District. Michael Whaley announced the news in a note to parents Monday, August 1, with a resignation...
Turnto10.com
Attorney General and Rhode Island State Police to hold hearing on body camera policies
(WJAR) — Attorney General Peter Neronha and public safety officials are scheduled to have a hearing on Wednesday regarding statewide policies surrounding police body cameras. The aim is to establish rules and regulations for the use and operation of the cameras. The event follows a comment period where the...
ABC6.com
South Attleboro train station takes one step closer toward reopening
SOUTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The South Attleboro train station is one step closer to getting back on track. The train station, which Rep. Jim Hawkins (D-Attleboro) said was an economic driver, has been closed since February 2021. A deteriorating overpass and significant damages have closed the station for...
ABC6.com
Environmental Management officer involved in chase that consisted of three crashes in Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management police officer was injured during a chase in Narragansett Tuesday morning. Michael Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said an employee approached a woman at about 10:30 a.m., who was parked illegally in a car on Great Island Road.
Valley Breeze
Construction delays push train station opening to December
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket/Central Falls Transit Center, while originally projected to open late this summer, will now not be complete until December as a result of labor and material supply chain troubles. Despite delays, Rhode Island Department of Transportation Project Manager Julie Oakley said 80 percent of the construction...
Valley Breeze
Cheryl’s School of Dance expected to move to Cumberland
CUMBERLAND – The former Chucky’s Creamery, which did business at a property with a long history of businesses that came and went at 48 West Wrentham Road, is expected to be converted into a dance studio. An online listing says that the property has a sale pending, and...
ABC6.com
Warwick schools to hold info session on new high school proposal Monday
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick schools will hold the first of two info sessions on the new high school proposal on Monday. Monday’s session will start at 5 p.m. at Pilgrim High School. The school committee has been working on plans for new Pilgrim and Toll Gate high...
rimonthly.com
Peek Inside Providence’s Newest Luxury Apartment Building
Providence’s newest luxury apartment building is set to open, and Rhode Island Monthly has a sneak peek. Emblem 125, at 125 Clifford St. in the city’s Innovation and Design District, will house 249 apartments along with a shared fitness center, 24/7 concierge, resident lounge, communal kitchen and outdoor courtyard. The ground level has 19,000 square feet of retail space. Studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available, with prices starting at $2,140 for a 450-square-foot studio to $8,430 for a 1,549-square-foot apartment with three beds and two baths.
