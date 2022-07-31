Dublin Food Pantry director makes a life of helping others

www.cityscenecolumbus.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Day family donates $1 million for mental health fundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to evaluate ‘very experimental’ rotations for Bahamas exhibition gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Jacksonville transfer Davis shining in NPSLThe LanternJacksonville, FL
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Adelphi Bank: $20M fundraising effort underway to launch Black-owned bank in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Efforts to launch a Black-owned bank in Columbus are moving forward with a $20 million fundraising push, as the bank’s leaders hope to open the bank by the end of 2022. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in late May granted conditional approval for the launch of Adelphi Bank, an […]
columbusmonthly.com
Viewing Gun Violence Through the Eyes of a Pediatric Trauma Surgeon
As a pediatric trauma surgeon at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Dr. Jonathan Groner routinely witnesses the gory, sometimes deadly effects of gun violence, though he wouldn’t use that term. Groner prefers to call it “firearm trauma” to neutralize a sensitive, politically divisive topic. “‘Violence’ is automatically pejorative....
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus
When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Bullet Train, Lessons in Chemistry and Cove
Chef Josh Dalton is bringing another restaurant concept to central Ohio. Cove, A Seafood Joint features creative ocean-inspired dishes with flavors from around the world. The intimate space in Delaware will wow you with its originality. Looking for more food and fun?. Columbus Museum of Art is hosting another edition...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
'I'm leaving a legacy,' former Franklinton Rising trainee buys home built by nonprofit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklinton Rising project came full circle on Monday after a former trainee signed a contract, officially purchasing a home built by the nonprofit. "It felt like I was signing a contract for the NBA or NFL," Alex Powell said. Alex Powell joined Franklinton Rising...
614now.com
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in Columbus
Outside patio of lesbian bar Slammers, painted with the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers. Columbus has proven itself as a great city for members of the LGBTQ community to visit or call home. Because of this, many of the best spots Columbus has to offer are LGBTQ-owned.
NBC4 Columbus
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the firm instead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps
OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Dublin Connector will get you where you need to go
As the City of Dublin strives to become the most connected city in the U.S., this goal not only includes expanding technology but also ensuring all amenities available to residents are easily accessible. “As Dublin enhances efforts to be a destination of choice, it’s important that everyone can access our...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in July
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home in Franklin County in July sold for $2 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $4 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware counties auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, […]
Columbus school board stands by final offer to teachers’ union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The school board for Columbus City Schools said it stands by its final offer made to the teachers’ union last week. At the start of Tuesday’s board meeting, the board immediately went into executive session to “prepare for, conduct, or review negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees.” The session lasted […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
columbusunderground.com
5 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – July 2022
It was a quieter month for the Central Ohio dining scene with just a handful of debuts in July. Alas there are still new spots to grab a burger, sip on a latte, enjoy some Italian fare and more. What are you excited to try?. Wahlburgers. Columbus’ first Wahlburgers location...
wyso.org
WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio COVID cases are rising
(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Ohio COVID...
Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
myfox28columbus.com
Infant among 2 people injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said an infant is among two people who were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening near Canal Winchester. Police were called to the area of 3757 Center Ridge Way at the Moors apartment complex around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
Polaris team plans $150 million mixed-use development
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The development team behind Polaris is planning a massive, $150 million mixed-use project in the area and is seeking a state tax credit to help move it forward. The project, dubbed the Galaxy at Polaris, is slated to be built in two phases. The first would include 12 acres […]
WKRC
Blood & marrow transplant successes at The James at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Extensive expertise and a proven track record of thousands of successful blood and marrow transplants mean The James at Ohio State is the best place in the region for blood cancer and blood disorder patients. ----- The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G....
Delaware Gazette
Park to host annual fest
The Delaware Vintage & Artisan Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Boardman Arts Park. This year’s event will feature antiques, vintage decor, clothing and jewelry, art, artisan crafts, food trucks, and a vintage car show. In addition, the Humane Society of Delaware County will bring dogs available for adoption.
cityscenecolumbus.com
2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases homes in Dublin
Since 1952, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio has brought more than 60 new residential builds to the Dublin community. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade strives to connect homebuyers with builders and associates. This fall, more than a dozen builders display their newest homes in central Ohio.
Comments / 0