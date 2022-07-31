UPDATE City of Gloucester and Gloucester Fire Department Respond to Wind Turbine Failure

goodmorninggloucester.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Soto Sweepstakes Spotlight True Definition Of Free AgencyIBWAABoston, MA
Related
goodmorninggloucester.com
Message From Mayor Verga Regarding Pole’s Hill Fire
Hello, this is Mayor Greg Verga with an important message from the City of Gloucester. As the Gloucester Fire Department and Massachusetts Forestry Services continue to manage the brush fire on Poles Hill they will be conducting controlled burnouts in the area. These burnouts will result in additional flames and smoke. Gloucester Fire Department will be monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of the area.
Wilmington Apple
Town Issues Progress Update On Middlesex Ave. / Lubber’s Brook Culvert Replacement Project
WILMINGTON, MA — Work continues on the highly anticipated planned replacement of a structurally deficient large-scale drainage culvert on Middlesex Ave (Route 62) over Lubber’s Brook in North Wilmington. This challenging project has many dimensions, including environmental planning, structural engineering and construction, groundwater challenges, and associated utility work. It is not simply a replacement of a small scale drainage pipe. Below is a general overview of work completed on the project thus far. Check back often for updates as the project progresses. Questions regarding the project can be directed to the DPW’s Engineering Division at 978-658-4499.
Two North Shore communities restrict outdoor water use amid critical drought conditions
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Two communities on the North Shore are enacting water restrictions as drought conditions reach a critical level. In late July, Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared a Level 3 drought in northeastern and central Massachusetts. City leaders in Gloucester said these conditions, coupled...
theweektoday.com
Residents buy their mobile home park for $12 million, beat out company bid
As a few dozen residents found their seats in the open garage at the end of Prince Drive on Monday night, an older man approached the crowd, standing at the head of tables bought earlier in the day for this meeting. “Well,” he said, holding out his arms and grinning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goodmorninggloucester.com
August 2, 2022
GLOUCESTER — Fire Chief Eric Smith would like to provide an update on the large brush fire that the Gloucester Fire Department battled in the area of Poles Hill and Riverview Road earlier today. On Monday, Aug. 1, at approximately 10:45 a.m., the Gloucester Fire Department was dispatched to...
MA Dept. Fire Services Warns Again About Lithium-Ion Batteries
We have heard on several different occasions this year about fires that were started because of the careless use of Lithium-Ion batteries, which are used very commonly in many different devices that you probably use every day. These items include cell phones, game controllers, computer peripherals in many cases, Bluetooth headsets and headphones, and eScooters, which seem to be exploding in popularity. And these are really just a few items that use these batteries.
abingtonnews.org
WEEK AHEAD: Drought conditions in Abington; cable committee wants your opinion; Rt. 18 closure planned; new role for Beaver Brook principal
For the second time in three years, Abington – and the larger South Shore – is experiencing severe drought conditions. Only about a half inch of rain has fallen on the town this month, which is more than two inches less than the historical average. We’ve got Florida-like heat and humidity, without the afternoon thunderstorms. For the year, the region’s rain deficit stands at more than seven inches. It’s quite a change from last summer when the area received more than 20 inches of rain in June through August, or double the typical amount.
WCVB
Climate protestors block rush hour traffic in downtown Boston
BOSTON — Massachusetts and New England members of the international environmental movement Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic along Tremont Street in Boston during the height of rush hour Tuesday afternoon. Video from the scene showed between one and two dozen protestors laying in the street near the intersection with Park...
IN THIS ARTICLE
goodmorninggloucester.com
The 63rd annual Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar is scheduled to take place this weekend, Thursday through Saturday, August 4th to 6th on Main Street in downtown Gloucester.
The 63rd annual Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar is scheduled to take place this weekend, Thursday through Saturday, August 4th to 6th on Main Street in downtown Gloucester. This year’s event features over 55 participating merchants, vendors and non-profits. The Sidewalk Bazaar is the largest Gloucester marketplace event of the year, known for days of bargains, music, food, and discounts, along with new and exciting merchandise by a variety of merchants and vendors alike.
whdh.com
Boxford bear becomes talk of the town
BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
NECN
‘Never Seen Anything Like This': Drought Dries Up Areas of Charles River
Severe drought conditions affecting much of Massachusetts have had a clear impact on parts of the Charles River. In a matter of days, Liz Loewen said she noticed a drastic difference. "I've never seen anything like this. All that land right there is usually water, and you wouldn't be standing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire in basement apartment in Hamilton leaves six animals dead
HAMILTON, Mass. — A fire that broke out in a basement apartment in Hamilton claimed the lives of six animals. Hamilton Fire Chief Raymond Brunet said the fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at 255 Woodbury St. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy flames shooting 15 feet above the roof line.
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, August 3 – Beverly Homecoming Lobster Festival is Today – Hamilton Car Fatality – Lynnfield Improvements – Photos – Sports
Weather – Heading to the 80s today. the heat heat heat is back on for Thursday and Friday. City of Lynn Fire Department – Due to the ongoing heat and the temperatures, August 4 (Thursday) 2-4pm at Keaney Park, we will be setting up a cooling water station for all to use. Take time to beat the heat and cool off!
nbcboston.com
After Marathon Sessions, Here Are The 64 Bills Awaiting Baker's Action
As they closed the blinds, flipped their office calendars to September and took off for an August recess early Monday morning, the House and Senate left Gov. Charlie Baker with a whole heap of work to do before he can even think about an August breather. Here is a list...
whdh.com
Commuter train stalls on the tracks causing massive delays
BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter train 595 on the Framingham line stalled on the tracks just past Boston Landing station, according to the MBTA. The MBTA informed passengers that another train will be coming to push them back to Boston Landing. The MBTA said delays should be expected on the line.
goodmorninggloucester.com
Up close photos of the eagle that was at Wingaersheek beach on July 20th From MaryEllen Spinola
I have a few excellent up close photos of the eagle that was at Wingaersheek beach on July 20th. I thought someone may be interested in them who follow birds here in Gloucester. Do you know anyone who would want the photos? I’m not a birder, I was just at...
WCVB
Filthy, emaciated Chihuahua found huddling along Malden bike path
MALDEN, Mass. — The Animal Rescue League of Boston and Malden police are investigating after a tiny, emaciated dog was found along a bike trail. On July 25, a good Samaritan found a Chihuahua huddling in some bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail in the area of Dell and Branch streets in Malden.
The Worst Intersections in South Boston
I’ve been driving in Southie since I was 16 and I’ve tackled everything from double parking to banging a U-y on East Broadway on a busy Saturday. I can parallel park with the best of them and move my car in the nick of time to avoid it being towed on street cleaning. You might say I am a Southie driving expert. So with that in mind, here are my picks for the worst intersection in South Boston:
63-Year-Old Man Dies After Crashing Into North Reading Home: Police
A 63-year-old man was killed in single-vehicle car crash in North Reading, authorities said. David Lopilato, of North Reading and East Boston, died after his 2007 Ford Mustang crashed into a home at 334 Part Street around 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, North Reading Police said. No other injuries...
Comments / 0