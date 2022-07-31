UPDATE City of Gloucester and Gloucester Fire Department Respond to Wind Turbine Failure

For the second time in three years, Abington – and the larger South Shore – is experiencing severe drought conditions. Only about a half inch of rain has fallen on the town this month, which is more than two inches less than the historical average. We’ve got Florida-like heat and humidity, without the afternoon thunderstorms. For the year, the region’s rain deficit stands at more than seven inches. It’s quite a change from last summer when the area received more than 20 inches of rain in June through August, or double the typical amount.

ABINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO