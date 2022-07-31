ELIZABETH CITY - It’s the time of year when everyone is undefeated and anyone can be a state champion. August 1 was the date the N.C. High School Athletic Association officially allows pre-season practice to begin for football. And, local Elizabeth City State University radio WRVS 89.9/W18BBtv sponsored their annual Football Media Day for the seventh straight year. This year’s event was held once again at the K.E. White Center on the ECSU campus. ...

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO