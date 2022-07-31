timbercreekathletics.com
Athletics-Clayton leads Jamaican 1-2 in world juniors sprint
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Tina Clayton led a Jamaican 1-2 in the 100 metres at the world junior championships in Colombia on Wednesday, sending out a message that the Caribbean island nation's dominance of women's sprinting is unlikely to end any time soon.
Region's football coaches gear up for gridiron campaign
ELIZABETH CITY - It’s the time of year when everyone is undefeated and anyone can be a state champion. August 1 was the date the N.C. High School Athletic Association officially allows pre-season practice to begin for football. And, local Elizabeth City State University radio WRVS 89.9/W18BBtv sponsored their annual Football Media Day for the seventh straight year. This year’s event was held once again at the K.E. White Center on the ECSU campus. ...
