ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Local Legend Will “the thrill” Clark’s number 22 being retired today by the Giants

tigerdroppings.com
 5 days ago
www.tigerdroppings.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Hernández, Guerrero homer as Blue Jays beat Twins 9-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernández homered for the second straight day and the Toronto Blue Jays cruised to a 9-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night. Whit Merrifield, who revealed earlier in the day that he’s now vaccinated against COVID-19 and cleared to play in Canada, had two hits in his Blue Jays debut after being acquired from Kansas City for two minor leaguers at the trade deadline. Toronto won for the 12th time in 15 games and got six effective innings from Alek Manoah. Manoah (12-5) allowed two runs on two hits but tied a season high with four walks. The first-time All-Star left his previous start with an elbow contusion. He was hit in the right bicep area by a comebacker in the fourth inning for Minnesota’s first hit but remained in the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Quintana wins in St. Louis debut, Cardinals sweep DH vs Cubs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lars Nootbaar hit a tying sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday in the opener of a split doubleheader. St. Louis trailed 3-0 before rallying in the seventh against Marcus Stroman. Nolan Gorman and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers before Nolan Arenado doubled and scored on Nootbaar’s flyball to center. “When it all clicks, we’re able to string together some quality at-bats,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “Those guys there definitely made an adjustment on Stroman and made some really hard contact. Classic third time through the lineup.” Arenado and Paul DeJong walked with one out in the ninth against rookie Erich Uelmen (0-1). Nootbaar then drove in Arenado with a liner to right on a 2-2 pitch.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy