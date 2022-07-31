Local Legend Will “the thrill” Clark’s number 22 being retired today by the Giants

www.tigerdroppings.com
Post-Game Notes: Rangers 3, White Sox 2
Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night at Globe Life Field.
Hernández, Guerrero homer as Blue Jays beat Twins 9-3
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernández homered for the second straight day and the Toronto Blue Jays cruised to a 9-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night. Whit Merrifield, who revealed earlier in the day that he’s now vaccinated against COVID-19 and cleared to play in Canada, had two hits in his Blue Jays debut after being acquired from Kansas City for two minor leaguers at the trade deadline. Toronto won for the 12th time in 15 games and got six effective innings from Alek Manoah. Manoah (12-5) allowed two runs on two hits but tied a season high with four walks. The first-time All-Star left his previous start with an elbow contusion. He was hit in the right bicep area by a comebacker in the fourth inning for Minnesota’s first hit but remained in the game.
Quintana wins in St. Louis debut, Cardinals sweep DH vs Cubs
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lars Nootbaar hit a tying sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday in the opener of a split doubleheader. St. Louis trailed 3-0 before rallying in the seventh against Marcus Stroman. Nolan Gorman and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers before Nolan Arenado doubled and scored on Nootbaar’s flyball to center. “When it all clicks, we’re able to string together some quality at-bats,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “Those guys there definitely made an adjustment on Stroman and made some really hard contact. Classic third time through the lineup.” Arenado and Paul DeJong walked with one out in the ninth against rookie Erich Uelmen (0-1). Nootbaar then drove in Arenado with a liner to right on a 2-2 pitch.
Watch the rise of running tandem Elias Brown and Mason Silva for No. 27 Rocklin
Starting quarterback Joey Roberts also returns for Thunder.
Jacksonville Jaguars schedule: Preseason action continues vs Browns
2022 Jacksonville Jaguars schedule: Week 1 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Fri, Aug. 12 vs Browns 7:00 PM
