REPORT SUGGESTS NAZEM KADRI TO NEW YORK ISLANDERS IS A DONE DEAL

theScore
NHL Power Rankings: Where each team stands after offseason moves
This is the offseason edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings. Check back every second Monday during the regular season for updated rankings. In this edition, we look at how each team has revamped its roster during the offseason so far. 1. Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche handed out some shrewd extensions...
Boston Bruins sign forward Brett Harrison to three-year contract
The Boston Bruins signed 19-year-old forward Brett Harrison to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday. The deal carries an annual
Yardbarker
3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Paul Stastny
One of the bigger names who remain on the free agent market is Paul Stastny. While the 36-year-old is no longer the offensive star he was in his early days with the Colorado Avalanche, he has proven to still be a solid secondary scorer while maintaining his impressive defensive awareness. In 71 games last season as a member of the Winnipeg Jets, he produced 21 goals and 45 points.
Yardbarker
Islanders Reportedly Close to Inking Nazem Kadri to Multi-Year Deal
A few reports are noting that the New York Islanders’ conversations with NHL unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri are real. In fact, according to one report, it sounds like the two sides may have come to some sort of tentative agreement, with some salary cap space needing to be cleared before the deal is officially announced.
NHL
Lightning bring back Namestnikov, add three defensemen
Sign Cole, Fleury, trade McDonagh to Predators for Myers. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Tampa Bay Lightning:. 2021-22 season: 51-23-8, third in Atlantic Division; lost...
Yardbarker
Nick Ritchie: ‘I’m Always Going To Remember Playing For The Leafs’
Nick Ritchie was full of optimism last summer when he signed a two-year contract worth $5 million with the Toronto Maple Leafs. After unexpectedly becoming an unrestricted free agent when the Boston Bruins didn’t tender the player a qualifying offer, the Orangeville, Ontario native saw an excellent fit to play under head coach Sheldon Keefe, someone who he had played for in juniors, but this time with an NHL team he grew up watching.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS STUFF SPORTS WRITER IN A LOCKER AFTER THE WORST SPORTS TAKE OF ALL-TIME
It's official. I've seen it all. Truly, I have officially come across the absolute worst sports take of all time. There truly is no topping this freezing-cold, donkey-brained take. Seriously, imagine the dumbest thing you've ever said & multiply it times infinity. Now double that. That's roughly how terrible this...
NHL
Ostlund evolving with Sabres, 'has every single quality other than size'
BUFFALO -- Noah Ostlund keeps improving while he takes the next steps toward his goal of playing in the NHL. A skilled, smooth skater with high hockey sense, vision, competitiveness, and a work ethic to match, Ostlund (5-foot-11, 163 pounds) was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
JESPER BRATT'S ARBITRATION FILINGS RELEASED, TWO SIDES REMAIN FAR APART
Salary arbitration is an ugly affair that can often times sour relationships between players & the organizations they represent. When two sides can't agree on a deal, they are forced to present their cases before a neutral third-party who picks the deal. The player's agent sells his player's case for more money. The team, on the other hand, tells the player's camp everything they hate about him; any shortcomings they can find to use against the player, they will use it to save a few dollars.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Offseason Moves Are Horrible, Just Like Last Year!
Let’s not kid ourselves. Every Toronto Maple Leafs’ fan knows the truth. The majority of general manager Kyle Dubas’ moves this offseason have simply been horrible. There’s no other word for it. Maple Leafs’ Players Who Left Have Not Been Replaced. The Maple Leafs have...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Puljujärvi, Murray, Marner & Mete
Third, I’ll share notes about newcomer to the team Victor Mete’s friendship with Mitch Marner. Finally, I’ll share what I’ve been seeing as the narrative this offseason and compare it to the similar narrative that was going on just prior to the 2021-22 regular season. Item...
NHL
Canucks bolster forward group with Mikheyev, Kuzmenko, Lazar
Hope to take next step in first full season under Boudreau. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Vancouver Canucks:. 2021-22 season: 40-30-12, fifth in Pacific Division;...
NBC Sports
What would a fair contract extension for Pastrnak, Bruins look like?
Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak has just a year remaining on one of the most team-friendly contracts in the NHL. His next extension should be much more player-friendly. And, honestly, Pastrnak deserves it. He's one of the most skilled forwards in the league and an extremely valuable player for...
Yardbarker
Flames News & Rumors: Kadri, Huberdeau, Mangiapane
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri remains a free agent and the Flames are still considered an option for him. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau met with general manager Brad Treliving for the first time on Monday night, resulting in hope that an extension between the two parties may indeed happen.
