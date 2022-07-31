REPORT SUGGESTS NAZEM KADRI TO NEW YORK ISLANDERS IS A DONE DEAL

Salary arbitration is an ugly affair that can often times sour relationships between players & the organizations they represent. When two sides can't agree on a deal, they are forced to present their cases before a neutral third-party who picks the deal. The player's agent sells his player's case for more money. The team, on the other hand, tells the player's camp everything they hate about him; any shortcomings they can find to use against the player, they will use it to save a few dollars.

