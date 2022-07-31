Waukee woman arrested for allegedly assaulting mother

theperrynews.com
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man assaulted woman for several hours by choking her, beating her
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Newton man is facing eight charges, including attempted murder, domestic abuse and drugs. According to court documents, Derek Belschner assaulted a woman multiple times over the course of five hours. KCCI is not naming the woman or how the two knew each other to...
Police release motive in killing of Iowa man after arrest
Police explained a passerby dropped off Charles Lamont Russian Lovelady at Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. Lovelady had been shot.
West Des Moines man allegedly imprisons, assaults woman with knife
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Monday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend with a knife and locking her into the bedroom, taking away her phone and threatening to kill her. Daeshaun Austin McFalls, 27, of 8972 Cooper Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood...
DMPD: Couple had kids in car during police chase that ended with PIT maneuver
DES MOINES, Iowa – A chase that started in Des Moines and ended with a PIT maneuver in Ankeny landed a Huxley couple in jail early Wednesday after police discovered their two small children had been along for the ride. The pursuit began around 1:05 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over a Mazda […]
Dallas Center woman arrested for bloodying husband’s nose
A Dallas Center woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly punching her husband in the nose. Stephannie Anne Sholar, 37, of 1005 Eighth St., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Eighth Street,...
Marshalltown police make burglary arrest; looking for a second suspect
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing multiple charges in connection to a burglary behind Smoking G's Restaurant, according to the Marshalltown Police Department. Daniel Thomas Jefferson, 31, of Marshalltown, is charged with a burglary warrant out of Nebraska, possession of burglar tools, fifth-degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance - third offense, third-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal mischief and attempted burglary.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 3
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Diane Jenkins of Ida Grove was traveling in the 17000 block of Iowa Highway 141 when her vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $1,500. July 29, 2022. Alexander Johnson, 27, of 1003 Walnut...
Des Moines police focus community efforts on decreasing gun crimes
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Police Department participated in National Night Out Tuesday, an annual event helping residents get to know the police officers protecting their neighborhoods. The connection could be key in helping officers solve gun-related crimes in the metro. “Probably the most alarming is we’re seeing more and more teenagers with […]
Creston Police Report Three Arrests
(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests. Police arrested 18-year-old Jamieson Reed of Creston on Friday for possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense. Authorities released him on a $1,000 bond. Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Amanda Jones of Creston on Saturday at Oak and Summit Street for driving while suspended...
Des Moines police identify victim, make arrest in city's 11th homicide this year
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say 22-year-old Charles Lovelady of Des Moines is the victim of the city's11th homicide this year. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center on Sunday night to investigate a report of a person with a gunshot wound arriving at the hospital. Lovelady died from his injuries.
DART bus and car collide in Des Moines, 1 injured
DES MOINES, Iowa — A DART bus passenger was injured in a Des Moines crash late Tuesday night. Police said a car and bus collided around 10:15 p.m. at 31st Street and University Avenue. One person on the bus fell off a seat during impact. Paramedics took that person to the hospital to be checked […]
Ames man sentenced in August 2021 murder
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — On Monday, a Story County judge sentencedOscar Chavez to life in prison for murdering Maria Hanian. Prosecutors say Chavez beat and shot Hanian to death one year ago in an Ames apartment. Security cameras captured Chavez running away from the scene after the murder.
Perry Police Report August 2
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Samuel Dunbar of 1213 Sixth St., Perry, was issued a citation for a fireworks violation. A 1999 Oldsmobile Aurora, registered to and driven by Carol Anne Overton of 2833 Eastern Ave., Perry, collided with a legally parked 2020 GMC Yukon, registered to Lori Rausch Seeley of 356 332nd Place, Perry. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $1,000.
Man dies after being shot, DMPD launches homicide investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 22-year-old man who arrived at a Des Moines hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound has died and police are now investigating his death as the city’s 11th homicide of 2022. Officers were called to Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. about the victim. According to the Des Moines Police […]
Des Moines police investigating homicide after man shot to death
A man who arrived at a Des Moines hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound has died and police are now investigating his death as the city's 11th homicide of 2022.
Creston Man arrested on a Weapons Charge
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 23-year-old Jonathan Michael Palmer of Creston on Thursday at his residence. Officer’s charged Palmer with a Dangerous Weapon and Disorderly Conduct. Police transported him to the Union County Jail and held him on a $10,300 cash bond.
Iowa teen leads officers on 150 MPH chase, crashes in Pella
The Iowa State Patrol said a 16-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash in Pella Monday morning.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident
A woman was seriously injured after a horse riding accident in Guthrie County Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched near the 2500 block of Winding Trail near Marlowe Ray Hunting in Linden at roughly 9:51am when a woman was climbing a steep bank on a horse and the horse fell over on top of the woman in a ravine.
yourfortdodge.com
Terminated Webster County Jail Administrator Speaks Out About What Led To Her Firing
Webster County Jail Administrator Shawna Dencklau spoke out against her termination from the county during this morning’s Webster County Board of Supervisors meeting. During her time at the podium she said she wasn’t asking for her job back but wanted to tell her side of the story. “I...
Driver ejected after sweet corn truck rolls on Highway 141
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident involving a sweet corn truck that happened near Woodward Monday morning. The accident happened on Highway 141 near the intersection of T Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Lt. Bret Maxwell. Witnesses told investigators they saw the truck rollover but did […]
