Waukee, IA

Waukee woman arrested for allegedly assaulting mother

By The Perry News
 3 days ago
West Des Moines man allegedly imprisons, assaults woman with knife

A West Des Moines man was arrested early Monday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend with a knife and locking her into the bedroom, taking away her phone and threatening to kill her. Daeshaun Austin McFalls, 27, of 8972 Cooper Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Dallas Center woman arrested for bloodying husband’s nose

A Dallas Center woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly punching her husband in the nose. Stephannie Anne Sholar, 37, of 1005 Eighth St., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Eighth Street,...
DALLAS CENTER, IA
Marshalltown police make burglary arrest; looking for a second suspect

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing multiple charges in connection to a burglary behind Smoking G's Restaurant, according to the Marshalltown Police Department. Daniel Thomas Jefferson, 31, of Marshalltown, is charged with a burglary warrant out of Nebraska, possession of burglar tools, fifth-degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance - third offense, third-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal mischief and attempted burglary.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 3

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Diane Jenkins of Ida Grove was traveling in the 17000 block of Iowa Highway 141 when her vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $1,500. July 29, 2022. Alexander Johnson, 27, of 1003 Walnut...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Des Moines police focus community efforts on decreasing gun crimes

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Police Department participated in National Night Out Tuesday, an annual event helping residents get to know the police officers protecting their neighborhoods. The connection could be key in helping officers solve gun-related crimes in the metro. “Probably the most alarming is we’re seeing more and more teenagers with […]
DES MOINES, IA
Creston Police Report Three Arrests

(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests. Police arrested 18-year-old Jamieson Reed of Creston on Friday for possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense. Authorities released him on a $1,000 bond. Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Amanda Jones of Creston on Saturday at Oak and Summit Street for driving while suspended...
CRESTON, IA
DART bus and car collide in Des Moines, 1 injured

DES MOINES, Iowa — A DART bus passenger was injured in a Des Moines crash late Tuesday night. Police said a car and bus collided around 10:15 p.m. at 31st Street and University Avenue. One person on the bus fell off a seat during impact. Paramedics took that person to the hospital to be checked […]
DES MOINES, IA
Ames man sentenced in August 2021 murder

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — On Monday, a Story County judge sentencedOscar Chavez to life in prison for murdering Maria Hanian. Prosecutors say Chavez beat and shot Hanian to death one year ago in an Ames apartment. Security cameras captured Chavez running away from the scene after the murder.
AMES, IA
Perry Police Report August 2

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Samuel Dunbar of 1213 Sixth St., Perry, was issued a citation for a fireworks violation. A 1999 Oldsmobile Aurora, registered to and driven by Carol Anne Overton of 2833 Eastern Ave., Perry, collided with a legally parked 2020 GMC Yukon, registered to Lori Rausch Seeley of 356 332nd Place, Perry. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $1,000.
PERRY, IA
Man dies after being shot, DMPD launches homicide investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 22-year-old man who arrived at a Des Moines hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound has died and police are now investigating his death as the city’s 11th homicide of 2022. Officers were called to Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. about the victim. According to the Des Moines Police […]
Creston Man arrested on a Weapons Charge

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 23-year-old Jonathan Michael Palmer of Creston on Thursday at his residence. Officer’s charged Palmer with a Dangerous Weapon and Disorderly Conduct. Police transported him to the Union County Jail and held him on a $10,300 cash bond.
CRESTON, IA
A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident

A woman was seriously injured after a horse riding accident in Guthrie County Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched near the 2500 block of Winding Trail near Marlowe Ray Hunting in Linden at roughly 9:51am when a woman was climbing a steep bank on a horse and the horse fell over on top of the woman in a ravine.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Driver ejected after sweet corn truck rolls on Highway 141

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident involving a sweet corn truck that happened near Woodward Monday morning. The accident happened on Highway 141 near the intersection of T Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Lt. Bret Maxwell. Witnesses told investigators they saw the truck rollover but did […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

