Wabash Valley Mustang Club host car show to support local school

Family back home together after tragic accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Ma’Lyiah White officially came home July 1st. That in itself the family said is a miracle. Now, they’re still navigating losing a loved one, and White’s continued recovery after a tragedy on a frozen pond. “It feels really good. It feels like...
Top 25 dogs announced for “Dog Days of Summer”
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Team of Mercy has announced the top 25 dogs for the “Dog Days of Summer” fundraiser. All of the dogs who have been registered have been featured on Team of Mercy’s website. The dogs who raised the most money, were placed in the top 25.
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released by North Daviess Community Schools on Facebook.
Who tried burning the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues after a fire over the weekend at a local landmark. Saturday, at around 7:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road. Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns called the incident “incredibly unfortunate and very disheartening”. Local...
Ernie Pyle biopic in the works on IU’s campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A movie about the life and career of Dana, Indiana native Ernie Pyle is in the works. According to a release from Indiana University, Media School students will develop a feature fim biopic based on Pyle this fall. Pyle is an IU alumnus who studied there over a century ago and was the editor-in-chief of the Indiana Daily Student for a summer.
Vigo Co. Prosecutor: ‘Under Indiana law no crime was committed’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Prosecutor is offering insight into why no charges were filed in regards to a disturbance Tuesday at the eastside Walmart. As we’ve reported Terre Haute Police said two men wearing ski masks entered the Walmart on State Road 46. One of the men had what turned out to be a pellet gun in his waistband.
Vincennes Organization offers relief for families affected by flooding
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With 35 dead and hundreds still missing following severe flooding throughout Kentucky, one local organization is prepared to help families in need. His Helping Hands Disaster Response is accepting donations to help pack hygiene and disaster relief kits before they send a truck of supplies down...
A driver asleep at the wheel leads to rollover in Vermillion Co.
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A GPS tracking app led deputies to the scene of a rollover crash Sunday morning in Vermillion County, Indiana. Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said that the initial call to 911 came just before 3 a.m. Sunday from the “Life 360” app, indicating that a crash had been detected on State Road 63 near North Vermillion High School.
Kingman man escaped on ATV days before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man who police say escaped on an ATV after providing a false name to police has now been arrested after an investigation from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, David Robert Denny, 32, of Kingman was stopped on...
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly TH shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/ WAWV) – Terre Haute Police announced Tuesday that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a local 22-year-old has been taken into custody. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kole Hughes, 22, of Lafayette, for the charge of murder in regards to the July 31 shooting death of Quincy Rogers-Porter at 19th And Walnut Streets.
‘At least 11 holes’, court docs reveal details surrounding TH murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An autopsy of Quincy Rogers-Porter, the 22-year-old man who was shot and killed in Terre Haute Sunday, showed he had at least 11 holes “consistent with bullet entrances and exits”, according to court documents. Tuesday, Terre Haute Police announced the arrest of...
Suspect charged in connection to 2020 homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On Tuesday Terre Haute Police announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection to the 2020 homicide of Dwayne French. Detectives arrested Candace Jones on Tuesday after obtaining a warrant. Jones is currently in the Vigo County Jail awaiting her initial court appearance.
