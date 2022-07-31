Investigation underway after a fire at a local landmark

mymixfm.com
WAND TV
Crews respond to 'suspicious' house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a house fire early Tuesday morning in Danville. Firefighters responded to the 100 block of N. California St. around 1:20 a.m. There was smoke and flames coming from windows of the home. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.
mymixfm.com
Who tried burning the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues after a fire over the weekend at a local landmark. Saturday, at around 7:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road. Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns called the incident “incredibly unfortunate and very disheartening”. Local...
mymixfm.com
Vigo Co. Prosecutor: ‘Under Indiana law no crime was committed’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Prosecutor is offering insight into why no charges were filed in regards to a disturbance Tuesday at the eastside Walmart. As we’ve reported Terre Haute Police said two men wearing ski masks entered the Walmart on State Road 46. One of the men had what turned out to be a pellet gun in his waistband.
mymixfm.com
Kingman man escaped on ATV days before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man who police say escaped on an ATV after providing a false name to police has now been arrested after an investigation from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, David Robert Denny, 32, of Kingman was stopped on...
WTHI
Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
WTHI
Blood on the playground: Court documents reveal more about shooting at Davis Park Elementary outdoor basketball court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Sunday night murder at a Terre Haute elementary school that led to the arrest of a Lafayette, Indiana, man. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. Hughes is accused of killing 22-year-old Quincy Rogers-Porter at Davis...
Sheriff gives update on Lafayette St. dirt bike crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said a crash involving a car and a child on a dirt bike happened just after 7:00 pm in the area of N Lafayette St. and E Hollywood Ave. A helicopter was called to land at Otter Creek Middle School. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse […]
THPD: One dead following shooting near 19th and Walnut
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A 22-year-old Terre Haute man has died after being shot Sunday in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Quincy Rogers-Porter of Terre Haute died as a result of his injuries after being shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. The investigation is […]
‘Gangster video’ causes disturbance at Terre Haute Walmart
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department said that two adult males, reportedly shooting a “gangster video”, caused customers to flee the eastside Walmart in fear Tuesday. In a post to Facebook, THPD confirmed the men entered the building, located at 2399 S State Road 46, wearing “balaclava style” ski masks with […]
Carlisle man killed in Greene Co. motorcycle crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on SR 67 north of Switz City. Robert McKee, 43, of Carlisle, died […]
Man dead after being shot in Terre Haute Sunday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - By Lucy Perry. A Terre Haute man is dead after police say he was shot outside a local elementary school Sunday night . Quincy Rogers-Porter, 22, died shortly after emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of S. 19th Street around 10:30 p.m. on a report of the victim suffering a gunshot wound to his chest.
A driver asleep at the wheel leads to rollover in Vermillion Co.
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A GPS tracking app led deputies to the scene of a rollover crash Sunday morning in Vermillion County, Indiana. Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said that the initial call to 911 came just before 3 a.m. Sunday from the “Life 360” app, indicating that a crash had been detected on […]
mymixfm.com
Suspect charged in connection to 2020 homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On Tuesday Terre Haute Police announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection to the 2020 homicide of Dwayne French. Detectives arrested Candace Jones on Tuesday after obtaining a warrant. Jones is currently in the Vigo County Jail awaiting her initial court appearance.
wamwamfm.com
INDOT Announces Road Closure in Greene Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure on State Road 48 in Jasonville. Beginning on or around this Monday, August 8, SR 48 in Jasonville will be closed for railroad work. During the closure, crews will be replacing the railroad crossing in downtown Jasonville. Work is expected...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police investigate pedestrian struck and killed on I-74
MONTGOMERY CO. – Monday morning, just after 1:00 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on I-74 westbound near the 38-mile marker. A preliminary investigation by Trooper Wiley revealed that just before 1:00 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department responded to a...
WTHI
State police launch investigation involving alleged wrongdoing by a Terre Haute Police officer
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway involving the alleged wrongdoing by a Terre Haute police officer. The Vigo County prosecutor's office confirmed to News 10 a complaint was filed against Patrolman Trevor Singer. The prosecutor's office referred the matter to the Indiana State Police for investigation. This...
Child dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — A 10-year-old girl from Odon, Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods, according to news outlets in southern Illinois. Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. […]
mymixfm.com
Family back home together after tragic accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Ma’Lyiah White officially came home July 1st. That in itself the family said is a miracle. Now, they’re still navigating losing a loved one, and White’s continued recovery after a tragedy on a frozen pond. “It feels really good. It feels like...
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Heather Mccullough, Edgar County Corrections Officer, Charged with Assault in Crawford County –
Heather Mccullough, an Edgar County Corrections Officer, was charged with assault in Crawford County today. According to an Edgar County public official, she was arrested in Edgar County and charged today in Crawford County. She was charged with Assault, Criminal Misdemeanor Class C. Her first court appearance is scheduled for...
