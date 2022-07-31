ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Sinema Praised for 'Spine of Steel' as GOP Hopes She'll Kill Spending Bill

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
jb2022
2d ago

let's see if she can be bought like joe Manchin has...he was bought out for a pipe line for Virginia..what's it gonna take to buy her..guess we will see..

Viva Satire!
2d ago

When you pretend to be a Democrat but like to help the Wealthy over your Middle Class Constituents

Dave Palmer
2d ago

Sinema needs to be primaries by the Dems. let her join her true party. Oh..........that's right, Repubs are trying to make Bi sexuals illegal. That isn't put them in a uncomfortable position.

