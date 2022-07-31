Alvarez delivers in 10th, Astros beat Rodríguez-less M's 3-2

www.titusvilleherald.com
The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros make World Series push in trade with Red Sox
The Houston Astros are shoring up their roster as they prepare for a possible World Series run. On Monday, the Astros acquired Trey Mancini in a 3-way deal with Baltimore and Tampa Bay. The team later acquired catcher Christian Vazquez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Vazquez is...
Yardbarker
Report: Astros Looking to Add Tigers' Soto
The Houston Astros aren't done. Even though they've already made two major splashes in Trey Mancini and Christian Vázquez, Houston is still searching to bolster their bullpen. According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, the Astros have been "fixated" on Gregory Soto. He's probably not the Soto Houstonians were hoping...
Christian Vazquez trade details: Astros answer Yankees by dealing with Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have struck a deal, as Christian Vazquez is heading to the AL West. The Sox were in clear sell mode coming into the trade deadline. And with Vazquez on an expiring contract, getting a deadline deal done made all the sense in the world.
Yardbarker
Report: Astros Acquire Smith From Braves for Odorizzi
Following a scoreless seven innings Sunday, Jake Odorizzi was traded to the Atlanta Braves. The Houston Astros acquired left-handed reliever Will Smith for the starting pitcher. Odorizzi posted a 3.75 ERA over 60 innings pitched this season for the Astros. The righty punched out 46 batters to his 17 walks...
Astros Announce Multiple Roster Moves on Deadline Day
The Houston Astros optioned Korey Lee, Taylor Jones and J.J. Matijevic with the activation of Trey Mancini, Christian Vázquez and Alex Bregman.
Braves, Astros make big league swap ahead of MLB trade deadline
The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros are hard at work ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. And their paths crossed on Monday night, resulting in a trade. The Braves traded left-handed reliever Will Smith to the Astros in exchange for right-hander Jake Odorizzi, according to MLB reporter Mark Berman.
numberfire.com
Korey Lee riding pine for Astros Monday
The Houston Astros did not include Korey Lee in their lineup for Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lee will take a seat Monday while Martin Maldonado starts at catcher and bats ninth. The rookie has made 26 plate appearances so far this season and is batting .160 with...
Yardbarker
García's Quality Start for Astros Spoiled by Eovaldi Resurgence
In the midst of additions to the Houston Astros' roster, the club faced the Boston Red Sox in a somewhat quiet contest. It was the first rematch of the 2021 American League Championship Series in Houston since last October, but this time the Red Sox left victorious. Boston jumped on...
Yardbarker
Vázquez a Strong Addition Behind the Plate for Astros
Adding first baseman Trey Mancini was the biggest move the Houston Astros made at the trade deadline, but dealing for catcher Christian Vázquez may have been the smartest move James Click pulled off. Vázquez is in the middle of a strong season, hitting .281 with a 110 wRC+. His...
Yardbarker
Grading the Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
The Houston Astros already have a commanding lead in the American League West, they sit not far behind the New York Yankees for the best record in the AL. Yet, they still went out and made shrewd moves to bolster their roster for a deep postseason run into October. The...
MLB odds: Red Sox vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022
The Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox for Game 2 of this three-game series! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Astros prediction and pick. The Red Sox took the first game last night by the score of 3-2. The emotions were high as both teams were in the middle […] The post MLB odds: Red Sox vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
