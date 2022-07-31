WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer, helping the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday. New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York. Chris Bassitt (8-7) pitched seven shutout innings for New York, which finished with 14 hits. Mychal Givens, acquired Tuesday in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, entered in the ninth and surrendered solo homers to Keibert Ruiz and Lane Thomas in his Mets debut. Givens was charged with five runs, and Seth Lugo recorded the final out.

