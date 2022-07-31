Ole Miss makes the cut for 2023, 3-star forward Jordan Burks

247sports.com
Ole Miss freshmen take on first fall camp in Oxford
- Many of the freshmen on this year's Ole Miss football roster were already around in the spring, so practicing under Lane Kiffin and the coaching staff wasn't new to them.
'Stonka' Burnside recaps his weekend visit to Ole Miss
247Sports contributor Rion Young authored this story on Braylon Burnside. Braylon ‘Stonka’ Burnside was in Oxford last Saturday showing off his great athletic ability. He had a challenge for every defender that he faced in his 1v1 session. He was unstoppable against any look his opponents showed him this Saturday. He always shows out whenever he shows up.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Izavion Miller, mammoth JUCO offensive tackle, announces SEC commitment
Izavion Miller, a 6-foot-6 and 320 pound junior college offensive tackle out of Southwest Mississippi Community College, has committed to play in the SEC. Miller shared on social media on Sunday that he committed to Ole Miss, and added, “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year.” Miller was among the more than 20 recruits to visit Ole Miss this weekend. He was recruited to Ole Miss by Jake Thornton.
Rebels Add JUCO OL Commitment Izavion Miller
The Rebels added some beef up front for the 2023 class via the JUCO ranks
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss lands elite, four-star defensive lineman Jamarious Brown
OXFORD, Miss. — What a weekend it was in Oxford for head coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football as some big-time recruits committed to the program — including Jamarious Brown, one of the most-coveted in-state defensive players. Juice Fest ’22 — the moniker for the big recruiting...
Ole Miss basketball pulled away, knocked off Bahamas Select Team 89-71 Monday evening
It wasn't always pretty, per a typical summertime exhibition matchup, but the Ole Miss men's basketball team had some impressive showings and pulled away late to knock off the Bahamas Select Team 89-71 Monday evening. This was the Rebels' first matchup of the Bahamas Basketball Federation "Summer Of Thunder" series of exhibition games.
Lane Kiffin talks expectations in quarterback battle. Altmyer and Dart weigh in.
Ole Miss opened fall camp on Wednesday with a quarterback battle brewing between Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart. Both are sophomores. Altmyer is in his second season in a Rebel uniform, while Dart is a recent transfer from USC. The two battled through spring practice to no avail, though most believed Altmyer was the more efficient of the two passers.
Inside Look: What Does an Ole Miss Football Scholarship Offer Look Like?
Here's what an Ole Miss offer looks like and includes.
Fall Camp Report: Here's what we saw and learned at Ole Miss' first practice
The Ole Miss Rebels were treated to a respite from the stifling Mississippi heat on the first day of fall camp on Wednesday. When the Rebels hit the outdoor practice fields.
Huge JUCO Recruit Izavion Miller Announces His Commitment
One of the biggest JUCO recruits in the country - both literally and figuratively - has announced his commitment. Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect announced his commitment on social media. “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year,"...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
Todd Payne: Crime Is Cordova’s No. 1 Issue
Combatting Cordova’s out-of-control crime has become the platform for Todd Payne, the Republican nominee for Shelby County Commission District 5. District 5 includes Cordova along with several precincts in North East Memphis. The community has become the latest hot spot of the crime wave washing over the City of...
tippahnews.com
Storey named DLTS Grand Champion, raises record amount for Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi fundraiser
TUPELO–For the first time in two years, as the north Mississippi area, along with the world, dealt with Covid-19, Dance Like The Stars, the preeminent fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi was back in the BancorpSouth Center in front of a crowd of more than 1000 people.
Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Panola County
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A multi-agency search was underway Wednesday for a suspect on parole who is accused of shooting his father in the back in Panola County. Panola County deputies are searching for Markevious Robinson, who is said to be armed and dangerous. Robinson is wanted not only in connection with the shooting that […]
‘Virtual fence’ will soon track who goes in and out of Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Correction: We originally reported the cameras will cost approximately $300,000. This story was updated to read $300,000 for 5 years. A Mid-South city will soon have a virtual fence to track whoever enters by their car tags. Olive Branch’s Mayor and Board of Alderman voted...
desotocountynews.com
Truck crash closes interstate
Accident scene on I-269 near Malone Road on Wednesday, Aug. 3. (MDOTTraffic.com photo) A portion of I-269 in DeSoto County was shut down or restricted to one lane early Wednesday as a result of a crash between the semi-trailer truck and a disabled vehicle. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol,...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Supers Vote to Take $567K from Baptist Trust Fund
Thanks to a rebound in the stock market, Lafayette County will receive more than $500K from the Baptist Hospital Trust Fund. In June, the Board of Supervisors tabled a decision about whether to take the annual payout from the fund, which is about 3 percent of the fund’s worth.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Business Receives License to Become Medical Marijuana Dispensary
The city of Oxford has possibly its first state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary. Hybrid Relief received its privilege license on Monday from the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Bureau of Enforcement. The Hybrid Relief dispensary will be located off West Jackson Avenue behind the Hemp Ville CDB store.
Quiet Mississippi neighborhood shocked to find 30 mailboxes, SUV damaged, destroyed by vandals
Federal and state officials are investigating after more than 30 mailboxes and an SUV were severely damaged in one Mississippi neighborhood. WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the vandalism occurred last week in the Endville community in Pontotoc County. Residents and postal workers say they were shocked by the extent...
