ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to unbelievable clause in Deshaun Watson suspension ruling

After months of limbo, the NFL suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy on Monday. The suspension comes as a result of the 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against the quarterback from multiple women whom Watson hired for massages. The women each accused the Browns quarterback of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.
CLEVELAND, OH
960 The Ref

If NFL increases Deshaun Watson’s 6-game ban, behavior 'more egregious than any before reviewed' will be key

The NFL now holds Deshaun Watson’s football future in its hands. With independent disciplinary arbitrator Sue L. Robinson delivering a six-game suspension decision in Watson's personal conduct policy case on Monday, the spotlight now shifts back to the NFL, which must decide whether to appeal the penalty. The league issued a statement Monday saying it's "reviewing" the decision and "will make a determination on next steps."
NFL
The US Sun

Is Deshaun Watson banned from playing in the NFL this season?

DESHAUN WATSON has been suspended for six NFL games. The Cleveland Browns quarterback learned his fate on Monday morning. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Monday morning. Judge Sue Robinson recommended the discipline and determined Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy. The retired judge was tasked with...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Texas State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Houston, OH
City
Boardman, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
ClutchPoints

Browns respond to Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension

Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson was handed a six-game suspension from the NFL by Judge Sue Robinson. While the NFL has time to appeal the ruling, the Player’s Association had said that they would accept the punishment. After the suspension was announced, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam released a statement responding to Watson’s […] The post Browns respond to Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Associated Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy