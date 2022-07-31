www.titusvilleherald.com
Related
Royals pitcher Amir Garrett tosses water on White Sox fan at U.S. Cellular Field
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett threw water at a White Sox fan who apparently was heckling him Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.Video posted on Twitter shows Garrett tossing the water at a fan sitting behind the visiting team's dugout. It's unclear what either Garrett or a fan in a gray shirt are saying to each other during the altercation, when Garrett threw what appeared to be a cup of water on the fan, also hitting a young fan sitting behind him.After the game, Garrett wrote about the altercation on Twitter, saying, "Listen the disrespect is...
Seattle Mariners Trade San Francisco Giants for Curt Casali
The Seattle Mariners have completed a trade with the San Francisco Giants for catcher Curt Casali according to Robert Murray. San Francisco gets pitcher Michael Stryffeler in return. Casali, 33, is batting .231 this season with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 126 plate appearances. He has played with...
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella not in Giants' Monday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. La Stella is being replaced at second base by Wilmer Flores versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 137 plate appearances this season, La Stella has a .250 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
David Villar in San Francisco's lineup on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Villar is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Villar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Oneil Cruz HR keys outburst as Pirates beat Brewers 5-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a three-run homer to spark a five-run sixth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 5-3 victory over the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, snapping a seven-game skid.Cruz hit a blast to dead center field off reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, pulling the Pirates into a 3-all tie. Pittsburgh then added two runs to win for the first time since July 23.The Brewers had their four-game winning streak snapped, one day after trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego. Milwaukee had also won seven of eight.Pittsburgh...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Giants Game Preview: Trying To Buck Home-Field Advantage Trend
The Los Angeles Dodgers continue their National League West road trip with the start of a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Two teams are trending in seemingly opposite directions, with the Dodgers holding an NL-best 68-33 record and Giants at 51-51. San Francisco enters play 17.5 games back of Los Angeles in the NL West standings and looking at the potential of becoming sellers at the MLB trade deadline.
numberfire.com
Maikel Garcia sitting for Royals on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Maikel Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Garica will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bobby Witt Jr. starting at shortstop. Witt will bat second versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and the White Sox. numberFire's models project...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN writer says Juan Soto deal 'one of the biggest trades in baseball history'
It was a blockbuster. There's no doubt about it. The Washington Nationals traded away superstar outfielder and slugger Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres at the MLB trade deadline. It was a massive deal, because of Soto of course, but the trade also featured Josh Bell heading out west...
Diamond Dawgs in the Minor League Update: August 3
Mississippi State has been knocking on the door for many years for a national championship in baseball and the Diamond Dawgs finally broke through last year. Just as the Bulldogs were knocking on that door, the program is knocking on the door of adding even more players to the mix in the MLB. Those players are currently working their way up the Minor League system with 24 players either active or in an organization but injured.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Update: Royals' Nick Pratto now starting on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nick Pratto is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pratto has been added to the lineup following the deadline day trade of Whit Merrifield to the Toronto Blue Jays. Pratto will start at first base and bat sixth versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and the White Sox.
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Luis Robert still idle for White Sox versus Royals
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is not in the starting lineup again for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Robert was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, but he didn't make an appearance and remains idle a day...
Comments / 0