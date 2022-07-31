New Zealand's Borders Fully Open After Long Pandemic Closure

www.voanews.com
Voice of America
New Zealand Unveils First National Plan to Adapt to Climate Change
SYDNEY — New Zealand released its first national plan Wednesday for dealing with the impact of global warming. The government in Wellington has warned that some communities could be abandoned as climate change triggers more intense storms and flooding. New Zealand’s Climate Change minister, James Shaw, said severe weather...
Thrillist
New Zealand Has Fully Reopened Its Borders for the First Time Since 2020
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
Indigenous senator says Australia is now 'saturated' by welcome to country ceremonies - after donning traditional headdress for maiden speech slamming 'handouts' thrown at Aboriginals
New Aboriginal senator Jacinta Price has slammed welcome to country ceremonies for being token gestures and 'throwaway lines' - and backed Pauline Hanson after her walkout from the Senate on Wednesday. The One Nation leader stormed out as Senate President Sue Lines acknowledged the Indigenous comunity at the opening of...
Migrants wave the middle finger at onlookers on French coast while climbing aboard UK-bound boat as total number of people crossing Channel this year passes 13,000
A group of forty migrants including young children set out on an inflatable boat bound for Britain from France today - as Channel crossings passed 13,000 this year. Small children wearing red life jackets were spotted on the French coast near Gravelines before they made the attempt to cross the English Channel.
British and French coastguards passed the buck as 31 people and an unborn child died in the English Channel's worst ever migrant drowning, report claims
French and British coastguards both passed the buck for rescuing a dinghy in trouble in the Channel before a drowning that claimed 31 lives - including that of an unborn child, a damning French report has claimed. The worst drowning of migrants crossing the English Channel happened on the night...
‘Imprudent’ Italian priest being probed for using inflatable mattress as altar at sea
A priest has been placed under investigation for “imprudently” using an inflatable mattress as an altar while conducting mass in the sea in southern Italy.Father Mattia Bernasconi, 36, a priest with the archdiocese of Milan, was caught on camera holding mass in the water while wearing only swimming trunks.Mr Bernasconi said that he had been helping with a week-long summer camp for high school students and had planned to hold Sunday’s ceremony among the trees by the beach in Crotone. The camp was reportedly organised for the students by Libera, an anti-mafia organisation.However, after failing to find shade amid...
U.N. urges end to Haiti gangs weapons supply; China wanted embargo
UNITED NATIONS, July 15 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Friday unanimously threatened targeted sanctions against criminal gangs and human rights abusers in Haiti and called on countries to stop a flow of guns to the strife-torn Caribbean country.
South Africa has been warned that it faces an ‘Arab Spring’: so what are the chances?
Former South African President Thabo Mbeki recently launched a sharp critique of the governing African National Congress (ANC) for failure to address what it has labelled the triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and inequality. Mbeki, who led the party from 1997 to 2007, said the government seemed to have no...
A new wave of migration is coming – and Europe is not ready for it
In a week when Russia threatened to annex more territory in Ukraine, gas shortages loomed, and inflation and Covid surged across Europe, it seems almost unkind to remind EU and UK leaders of another crisis that is unfolding, largely unremarked, right under their noses. As Claudius laments in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, / But in battalions.”
Channel migrant gives officials the slip – then gloats about how easy it was to escape
An illegal migrant who last month crossed to Britain in a small boat has been caught by The Mail on Sunday gloating about the ease with which he has been able to ‘disappear’. Elvis Zoto, 19, boasted on social media about entering the UK illegally and even posted...
srnnews.com
Exclusive-Luxembourg banks told to freeze Ecuador assets amid Perenco dispute, documents show
LONDON (Reuters) -A Luxembourg bailiff has ordered banks to freeze assets held by Ecuador in Luxembourg accounts as a result of a dispute over a $391 million settlement award that Anglo-French oil company Perenco says remains unpaid, a document seen by Reuters show. Ecuador’s government pledged in June 2021 to...
Column: The new generation of smug American expats in Mexico needs to face the truth
The dusty truck bounced along the narrow streets of Jomulquillo, the village in the Mexican state of Zacatecas where my father was born.
Voice of America
Chinese Company Looks to Buy Solomon Islands Seaport
A Chinese state-owned company is negotiating to buy a forestry plantation with a port and World War II airstrip in the Solomon Islands. The United States and its allies are concerned that China wants to create a naval stronghold in the South Pacific country. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported...
Voice of America
Nearly 700 Migrants Crossed Channel on Monday in 2022 Record
London — Almost 700 migrants and asylum seekers crossed the Channel to Britain in a single day this week, a new record for the year, the UK government said Tuesday. The latest arrivals suggest the government's controversial policy to deport those attempting the dangerous crossing to Rwanda has so far failed to deter them.
'Hundreds' more migrants are brought ashore in Ramsgate after being picked up in Channel after more than 3,600 made journey in July - taking total this year to 16,389
Several hundred migrants, including young children, are estimated to have been brought ashore in Ramsgate today, taking the overall number of Channel crossings to the UK this year to 16,389. Some 3,683 made the crossing on 90 boats in July, the highest monthly total this year, with journeys taking place...
Voice of America
West African Bakers Aim to Reduce Dependence on Imported Grains
Commercial bakers from eight West Africa countries are doing what they can to reduce their dependence on foreign wheat and strengthen their nations’ food security by forming a trade association. For VOA Allison Fernandes reports from Dakar, Senegal. Carol Guensburg narrates her report.
Voice of America
China Using Sri Lanka's Indebtedness to Show Military Muscle
NEW DELHI — China has dispatched a military ship to Sri Lanka's port city of Hambantota in the midst of the rapidly changing political situation in the island nation. The move has raised questions about whether China is trying to establish a strong military presence on Sri Lanka's Indian Ocean coast.
Voice of America
Iceland on Code Red as Volcano Erupts
A code red alert has been declared in Iceland after a volcano erupted Wednesday near the capital, Reykjavik, at a site that erupted last year, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said. The IMO said the eruption took place in an unpopulated area 30 kilometers from the capital city and that...
Voice of America
US Issues Fresh Iran Sanctions, Targets Chinese, UAE Firms
Washington — The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese and other companies it said were used by one of Iran's largest petrochemical brokers to sell tens of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian products to East Asia, as Washington continues to crack down on Iranian oil sales to the region.
