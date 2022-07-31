ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Shazam 2' And 'Black Adam' Cast Interviews With Zachary Levi, Aldis Hodge And More!

By Sean O&#039;Connell
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDmz4_0gztebSA00

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" stars Zachary Levi (Shazam), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), director David F. Sandberg and "Black Adam" stars Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone) and producers Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn discuss their upcoming DC movies in this interview with CinemaBlend at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Video Chapters

  • 00:00 - Zachary Levi / ‘Fast and Furious’ Easter egg Tease
  • 00:26 - Asher Angel on Meeting Dwayne Johnson
  • 00:34 - Zachary Levi Addresses Why Shazam Wouldn’t Recognize Helen Mirren From ‘Fast and Furious’
  • 01:15 - The ‘Shazam 2’ Cast on working with Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler
  • 01:58 - Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel and David F. Sandberg Tease a Darker Sequel
  • 03:02 - David F. Sandberg Explains Why The Annabelle Doll is in the ‘Shazam 2’ Trailer
  • 03:43 - David F. Sandberg + Zachary Levi on the Changes From ‘Shazam 1’ to ‘Shazam 2’ & Tying Shazam’s Costume More to the other DCEU Characters
  • 04:46 - Aldis Hodge & Noah Centineo Tease What to Expect From the JSA in ‘Black Adam’
  • 07:06 - Aldis Hodge Says Working With Pierce Brosnan As Doctor Fate Was a “Career Highlight”
  • 08:24 - 'Black Adam’ Producers Explain Why Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate is the “Glue” of ‘Black Adam’
  • 09:58 - Noah Centineo Just Wants to “Do Right By the Fans”
  • 10:25 - Noah Centineo on being the first to bring Atom Smasher to Live-Action
  • 11:00 - Aldis Hodge on Representing DC At Comic-Con for both ‘Green Lantern’ and ‘Black Adam’
  • 11:36 - Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell on Feeling the Love at Comic-Con

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Jason Momoa's Salary for Aquaman 2 Revealed

The King of Atlantis is making the big bucks. Following the billion-dollar success of 2018's Aquaman, leading man Jason Momoa renegotiated his deal to "essentially double his salary" for the sequel. According to Variety, Momoa is set to make $15 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Arthur Curry is far from alone in pay raises for DC Comics' most popular characters, as Joaquin Phoenix is eyeing $20 million for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. That's over quadruple what the actor earned for his Academy Award-winning performance in the first Joker. While Joker 2 is still in development, Momoa's sophomore Aquaman has been shot to completion and aims to release next March.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
extratv

Jason Momoa Confirms Ben Affleck’s Return as Batman in ‘Aquaman 2’

Jason Momoa is spilling some secrets about “Aquaman 2.”. On Thursday, Momoa posted two photos of himself with Ben Affleck, who has played Batman in the past. Along with referencing their characters, he wrote on Instagram, “REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Noah Centineo
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Jack Dylan Grazer
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
Asher Angel
Person
David F. Sandberg
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Adam#Shazam#Jsa#Working With Pierce
UPI News

'Batgirl' movie will not be released

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ComicBook

Green Lantern and Blue Beetle Trend After Warner Bros. Discovery Shelves Batgirl

DC and Warner Bros. shocked fans by announcing that the upcoming Batgirl movie has been shelved, and will not be released in theaters or HBO Max. The news that Batgirl has been canceled has caused a major uproar within the DC fandom – and has sparked anxiety about what other DC projects that have been announced – or are even in production – could be getting the ax, in the new era of Warner Bros. Discovery.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
137K+
Followers
35K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy