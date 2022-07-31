'Shazam 2' And 'Black Adam' Cast Interviews With Zachary Levi, Aldis Hodge And More!

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" stars Zachary Levi (Shazam), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), director David F. Sandberg and "Black Adam" stars Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone) and producers Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn discuss their upcoming DC movies in this interview with CinemaBlend at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Zachary Levi / ‘Fast and Furious’ Easter egg Tease

00:26 - Asher Angel on Meeting Dwayne Johnson

00:34 - Zachary Levi Addresses Why Shazam Wouldn’t Recognize Helen Mirren From ‘Fast and Furious’

01:15 - The ‘Shazam 2’ Cast on working with Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler

01:58 - Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel and David F. Sandberg Tease a Darker Sequel

03:02 - David F. Sandberg Explains Why The Annabelle Doll is in the ‘Shazam 2’ Trailer

03:43 - David F. Sandberg + Zachary Levi on the Changes From ‘Shazam 1’ to ‘Shazam 2’ & Tying Shazam’s Costume More to the other DCEU Characters

04:46 - Aldis Hodge & Noah Centineo Tease What to Expect From the JSA in ‘Black Adam’

07:06 - Aldis Hodge Says Working With Pierce Brosnan As Doctor Fate Was a “Career Highlight”

08:24 - 'Black Adam’ Producers Explain Why Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate is the “Glue” of ‘Black Adam’

09:58 - Noah Centineo Just Wants to “Do Right By the Fans”

10:25 - Noah Centineo on being the first to bring Atom Smasher to Live-Action

11:00 - Aldis Hodge on Representing DC At Comic-Con for both ‘Green Lantern’ and ‘Black Adam’

11:36 - Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell on Feeling the Love at Comic-Con

