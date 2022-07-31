MLB Rumors: Brewers Receiving Trade Inquiries for All-Star Reliever Josh Hader

www.dodgersnation.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Related
Reds trading Tommy Pham is a real slap in the face
The Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder and slap artist Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox. Tommy Pham, dealer of The Slap Heard ‘Round the World earlier this season, has been traded to the Boston Red Sox. While this move will likely not go down as one of the most impactful deals, it certainly is a slap in the face for a player of Pham’s stature to be dealt.
Dodgers News: Insider Suggests LA Could Make Historic Trade for Joc Pederson
Things are starting to heat up as we approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers could be in the mix to make another move or two, but the magnitude of the move is still in question. Obviously, we’ve heard the potential big trade in Juan Soto and the Dodgers have...
Cardinals Reportedly Finalizing Trade For Veteran Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals solidified their rotation by trading with a division foe Monday night. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cardinals have acquired starting pitcher Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. After allowing 50 runs (45 earned) in 63 innings last season, Quintana has revitalized his career on a...
Carlos Correa had good quote about Twins’ trade deadline acquisition
The Minnesota Twins made a series of moves on Tuesday ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline, and Carlos Correa seems to be a fan of the team’s work. The Twins acquired pitchers Tyler Mahle, Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez. Mahle will add some important depth to the rotation. After...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever
The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers at Giants: Lineups, Pregame Notes and More for August 2
The Dodgers are coming off their first win at Oracle Park in a 8-2 route on Monday and there fifth win in a row. The Dodgers were on fire all across their lineup and will look to keep the same momentum going as they stretch out their season series against their NL West Rivals.
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas Makes His MLB Debut Tonight
The Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of their series tonight in the Bay Area. Julio Urias will get the ball and faces off against right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be looking to keep up their offense outburst, putting up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers News: Watch Recent Call-Up Miguel Vargas Introduce Himself in Dugout
Amidst a flurry of deals from the Dodgers, LA called up Miguel Vargas, one of their top position player prospects, to keep the active roster whole for the second game of the Giants series in San Francisco. Vargas has never played in a big league game for the Dodgers, and...
Dodgers Fans React to James Outman’s Home Run in First MLB At-Bat
Just two days, 25-year-old James Outman received the call that he would be getting the call up to the big club and joining the active roster with the Dodgers. On Sunday, the starting right fielder homered in his first at-bat in his major league debut against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning.
Dodgers Roster: LA Primed to Add More WAR Than Any Juan Soto Trade Could
The Dodgers lost out on the Juan Soto sweepstakes. The superstar outfielder is heading to San Diego to join a now much better than they were Padres team. While it’s easy to be bummed that the boys in blue aren’t picking up another generational talent at the trade deadline, there’s enough reason to still be plenty ok with where the club is at.
Dodgers Set to Wear Vin Scully Commemorative Patches for Rest of Season
The Dodgers and MLB world were dealt a mighty blow on Tuesday night with the passing of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully. The icon spent 67 years calling games for the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. Now in the wake of his loss, the club is set to honor him for the rest of the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers vs Giants: Betting Odds, Predictions, and Picks for August 2
Now that the dust has settled on another MLB trade deadline, the Dodgers can refocus on the task at hand. LA will play the second game of a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants, hoping to win their sixth-consecutive game against their arch rivals. Tyler Anderson, one of the...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Explains Lack of Pitching Trades at Deadline
The Dodgers were strangely quiet at the trade deadline this year. They landed Joey Gallo in a trade with the Yankees and sent off a couple of arms in addition to Jake Lamb. Garrett Cleavinger was dealt to the Rays and Mitch White was sent off to Toronto for a couple of lower-level arms. But aside from that, they didn’t seem very active.
ESPN
Former All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy announces retirement
MILWAUKEE -- Former All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy says he is retiring, more than a year after playing his last major league game. The Milwaukee Brewers said Tuesday that Lucroy will be inducted into the team's wall of honor on Saturday. Lucroy played for the Brewers from 2010 to 2016 and was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016.
Dodgers: Fans Gather Outside of Dodger Stadium to Honor Vin Scully
It didn’t take long for Dodgers fans to pay their respects to Vin Scully. It was announced during the game in San Francisco that we had lost the voice of the franchise, and fans immediately made their way out to Chavez Ravine to honor him. Fans came up to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer reuniting with notable former player
It is not quite Slash reuniting with Axl, but Mike Budenholzer is still having a noteworthy reunion of his own. Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks coach Budenholzer is adding one of his former players to his coaching staff — retired forward DeMarre Carroll.
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Confident in a Joey Gallo Resurgence in LA
The Dodgers did trade for a two-time All-Star outfielder at the deadline, it just wasn’t Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto. The San Diego Padres pulled off a massive trade for Soto, as LA went out and grabbed struggling lefty-slugger Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees. Dodgers fans weren’t...
Dodgers: Joe Davis Pays Beautiful Tribute to Vin Scully Mid-Game
What Joe Davis was able to do on Tuesday night was pretty incredible, all things considered. With such a sad and sudden announcement of the passing of Vin Scully, the Dodgers play-by-play man handled it with perfect tact and emotions. He allowed fans to feel the moment while also offering anecdotes to remind us all how lucky we were to know Vin.
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Set to Begin MiLB Rehab Assignment this Week
The Dodgers have been without the services of utility man Chris Taylor for most of July after he suffered a foot fracture on a foul ball off the bat on July 2nd. He sat for a game before returning to the lineup on July 4th and exiting early as hit foot swelled up.
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0