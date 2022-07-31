AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

www.abc4.com
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to unbelievable clause in Deshaun Watson suspension ruling
After months of limbo, the NFL suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy on Monday. The suspension comes as a result of the 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against the quarterback from multiple women whom Watson hired for massages. The women each accused the Browns quarterback of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.
If NFL increases Deshaun Watson’s 6-game ban, behavior 'more egregious than any before reviewed' will be key
The NFL now holds Deshaun Watson’s football future in its hands. With independent disciplinary arbitrator Sue L. Robinson delivering a six-game suspension decision in Watson's personal conduct policy case on Monday, the spotlight now shifts back to the NFL, which must decide whether to appeal the penalty. The league issued a statement Monday saying it's "reviewing" the decision and "will make a determination on next steps."
BREAKING: Arbitrator Reveals Suspension For Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson
The now-Cleveland Browns quarterback will miss this season's first six games.
Is Deshaun Watson banned from playing in the NFL this season?
DESHAUN WATSON has been suspended for six NFL games. The Cleveland Browns quarterback learned his fate on Monday morning. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Monday morning. Judge Sue Robinson recommended the discipline and determined Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy. The retired judge was tasked with...
NFL Releases Statement on Deshaun Watson Suspension
The league could appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension.
Judge Blames NFL's Past as Reason for Deshaun Watson's Minor Suspension
The NFL has set a precedent, and is now looking to overcome it.
NFL Appeals Punishment of Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson; Longer Suspension Coming?
The NFL is filling an appeal of this week's suggested six-game suspension of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Deshaun Watson suspension: Everything we know
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. The long-awaited decision from arbiter Sue L. Robinson officially came down on Monday after months of speculation and debate. There are myriad wrinkles and ripples to the suspension. Here are a few key...
Browns respond to Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension
Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson was handed a six-game suspension from the NFL by Judge Sue Robinson. While the NFL has time to appeal the ruling, the Player’s Association had said that they would accept the punishment. After the suspension was announced, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam released a statement responding to Watson’s […] The post Browns respond to Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: QB News, Smythe's Perspective, Big Props for Rookie, and More
The Miami Dolphins won't face Tom Brady in their preseason opener and now might not face Deshaun Watson in the regular season either
Deshaun Watson suspension: What does it mean, what happens next?
The NFL world woke up to the news of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension Monday, with a majority of responses concluding that the Cleveland Browns quarterback ended up with a lighter punishment than expected stemming from sexual misconduct accusations by 24 massage therapists in Texas. Former U.S. District Judge Sue...
FOX Sports
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games by disciplinary officer
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson determined in a ruling announced Monday morning. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions by 24 women during his time with the Houston Texans....
