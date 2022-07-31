Sister Bay blitzes Egg Harbor late on 105.1 The GOAT

A potentially dangerous situation near Plum Island was thwarted Sunday morning thanks to the quick action of the Washington Island Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard. The call came into Door County Dispatch just before 6:30 a.m. after a boat scraped some rocks near Plum Island, wrecking some of its equipment, including the vessel’s propeller. The boat eventually lost power, and its two passengers believed it was taking on water. The United States Coast Guard was able to take the disabled boat most of the way to Detroit Harbor on Washington Island. When the water became too shallow for the Coast Guard’s boat, the Washington Island Fire Department launched its watercraft to bring the disabled vessel the rest of the way to a dock. There were no injuries in the incident.

2 DAYS AGO