Sister Bay blitzes Egg Harbor late on 105.1 The GOAT

doorcountydailynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onfocus.news
Packers Announce Free Titletown Family Fest prior to Packers Family Night
Ahead of Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health, Titletown and the Greater Green Bay YMCA will kick off the evening with the free Titletown Family Fest from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. Families and visitors of all ages are invited to join Titletown and the YMCA...
wearegreenbay.com
Mission BBQ opens up in the Village of Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new barbeque in the Village of Ashwaubenon and it’s on a mission to satisfy the community. Mission BBQ officially opened its doors Tuesday on 2302 South Oneida Street serving up all kinds of brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. Started off by...
Packers.com
Packers' former drum majorette, head cheerleader Mary Jane Van Duyse dies at 89
The former Mary Jane Van Duyse, best remembered as the drum majorette for the Packers' Lumberjack Band in the 1950s and head of the Golden Girls cheerleading squad when they performed at Packers home games during the Lombardi era, died Saturday at age 89. Mary Jane Sorgel, her name since...
wtaq.com
Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
A look inside Steinhafels Superstore at Bay Park Square Mall in Green Bay
(WFRV) – Carve out some time for stepping into the new Steinhafels Superstore at Bay Park Square Mall. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look around 110-thousand square feet of furniture – whether you are looking to design a college dorm rom or an entire home, you’ll find it there. Plus there’s still time to enjoy the outdoors on something new, with their selection of available patio furniture.
doorcountydailynews.com
Dry conditions lead to pair of Algoma weekend fires
The lack of rain in our area indirectly contributed to a pair of weekend fires in Algoma. The first occurred Saturday at 12:45 p.m. to a grass fire near Washington Road and Ash Drive intersection in the Town of Ahnapee. Upon arrival, Algoma Fire Chief Tom Ackerman says the decision was made to call for mutual aid from Southern Door, Kewaunee, Luxemburg, and Casco because of the size of the fire. The fire spread to a nearby swamp where the flames were fed with matted cattails and other vegetation, which made the blaze even harder to fight. In addition to the responding fire department, Ackerman credited a local farmer for his help.
NASCAR legend Matt Kenseth back racing in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Soon-to-be NASCAR Hall of Famer, Matt Kenseth was back in his home state and racing at the Wisconsin International Raceway on Tuesday evening. The Cambridge native competed in the ‘Gandrud Auto Group 250’ in Kaukauna. Being back racing in the state that raised him, at age 50, is fun for Kenseth. “Who wouldn’t […]
dailyphew.com
Armadillo Playing With His Favorite Toy Is The Cutest
I can honestly say I’ve never seen an armadillo playing until now! While interning at NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Green Bay, WI, Animal Moments caught Rollie, a southern three-banded armadillo playing with his favorite toy. Rollie is an animal ambassador for the endangered species.
RELATED PEOPLE
radioresultsnetwork.com
Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin
As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
WBAY Green Bay
Kaukauna store sells another big lottery winner
The Republican candidates in the August 9 primary discussed taxes, inflation, and the 2024 presidential election. Doctors are seeing patients treated with Paxlovid test positive for COVID-19 again. They say it's not a problem with the drug not working, but perhaps the immune system in older adults not responding fast enough.
cw14online.com
Good Problem: Lorenz has tough decision looming
BRILLIION (WLUK) -- The offseason has been a busy one for Brillion basketball star Jeremy Lorenz, who is getting attention from Division I programs. The 6-8 forward helped lead Brillion to the Division 3 state tournament last season, and this summer he has turned heads in AAU. Lorenz has five...
doorcountydailynews.com
Marilyn Margaret Zirbel
Marilyn Margaret Zirbel, 90, of Sturgeon Bay, was reunited in Heaven with her loved ones, early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing Center at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. She was born July 25, 1932, in Sawyer (now Sturgeon Bay), the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Two people rescued after kayak overturns in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are shelling out tips and tricks on how to secure a good lifejacket after two kayakers found themselves in a dangerous situation while out on the water on Saturday morning. According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue, just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
BREAKING: $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — Someone you know just may be $1 million richer. A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold Friday, July 29, at Lighthouse Corner on Crooks Ave. in Kaukauna, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The Kaukauna million dollar prize winner matched all five numbers but not the megaplier. The...
Store in NE Wisconsin sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket
MADISON, Wis. — The winning ticket for Friday’s near-record Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in Wisconsin, but someone in the northeastern part of the state did win $1 million. In a news release Monday, the Wisconsin Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold at the Lighthouse...
Door County Pulse
Rooftop Dining Takes Local Fare to New Heights
Mezzanine, an Egg Harbor restaurant that opened in May, elevates Door County classics – literally. Located in the space that formerly housed Harbor View at 7821 Horseshoe Bay Road, Mezzanine serves breakfast, lunch and dinner on the restaurant’s rooftop patio overlooking Egg Harbor Marina. Diners sit at long, wooden tables with built-in benches that stretch across the rooftop, shaded by huge, yellow umbrellas and illuminated by string lights when the sun goes down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAY Green Bay
"Suspicious" death in Green Bay, victim's car may be in U.P.
We had some 90 degree days, but was July much hotter than usual? And what does Brad find so odd about the rainfall?. The state health department received the first payment from the agreement with three major pharmaceutical distributors and Johson & Johnson. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Jason Zimmerman talks...
doorcountydailynews.com
Washington Island Fire, Coast Guard tow damaged boat
A potentially dangerous situation near Plum Island was thwarted Sunday morning thanks to the quick action of the Washington Island Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard. The call came into Door County Dispatch just before 6:30 a.m. after a boat scraped some rocks near Plum Island, wrecking some of its equipment, including the vessel’s propeller. The boat eventually lost power, and its two passengers believed it was taking on water. The United States Coast Guard was able to take the disabled boat most of the way to Detroit Harbor on Washington Island. When the water became too shallow for the Coast Guard’s boat, the Washington Island Fire Department launched its watercraft to bring the disabled vessel the rest of the way to a dock. There were no injuries in the incident.
WBAY Green Bay
Crews rescue 2 kayakers in Oconto over the weekend
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto emergency responders are notifying the public on the importance of wearing lifejackets after rescuing two kayakers who weren’t wearing any over the weekend. According to Oconto Fire Rescue, two people were hanging on the side of the kayak on Saturday at the bay of...
101 WIXX
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
Comments / 0