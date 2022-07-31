Oklahoma Sooners earn crystal ball for 2023 WR Anthony Evans

Six “locks” were shared on Twitter by Oklahoma football coaches in the aftermath of the Party at the Palace. The locks have become well-known symbols of commitment since Brent Venables took over.

Wide receiver Anthony Evans from Converse, Texas, (Class of 2023) is suspected to be one of those locks, although he was not in Norman this weekend.

After the recruiting mega-event, not one but two crystal balls from 247Sports predicted Evans to commit to Oklahoma over Georgia and Texas A&M.

While Evans is a bit skinny at 5 feet, 10 inches and 155 pounds, his value doesn’t come from his size but his speed. Evans runs a sub-11 second 100-meter dash. Evans has competed in several track and field events in high school, including the 100 meters, 200 meters, long jump and triple jump.

Originally an Arkansas commit, Evans decommitted from Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks in April and included Oklahoma in his final four in July.

Evans is scheduled to make his decision on Aug. 26.

Anthony Evans’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3 recruiting prediction machine favors Oklahoma with Georgia close behind.

SoonerScoop.com’s Josh McCuistion issued a Rivals forecast for the Sooners

Crystal balls from Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm from 247Sports have Oklahoma landing Evans.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN – – – –

Rivals 4 167 29 28

247Sports 3 – 70 59

247 Composite 4 336 60 44

On3 Recruiting 3 – 84 67

On3 Consensus 4 365 64 50

Vitals

Hometown Converse, Texas

Projected Position WR

Height 5-10.5

Weight 155

Recruitment

Offered on April 15

Visited on April 23 and June 3

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Georgia

Texas A&M

Penn State

Arkansas

TCU

Iowa State

Texas Tech

Texas State

Missouri

BYU

