Flood Advisory issued for Socorro, Valencia by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY THROUGH 900 PM MDT At 833 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles southeast of Corona, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lincoln County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

LINCOLN COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO