ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa

By Name
desmoinesparent.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
desmoinesparent.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

The walls are up on a new Costco in Des Moines metro

ANKENY, Iowa — You've likely noticed a new addition along Interstate 35 in Ankeny. The walls are up at the new Costco on Northeast 36th Street. This will be the second Costco in the metro. The city says this is part of a decade-long process to invest in the...
ANKENY, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Two Metros in Iowa Made the List of Most Affordable Rent

The website Lawn Love recently conducted a study regarding rent prices around the country. In a country where rent prices continue to climb to almost unobtainable figures, two Iowa metropolitans are on the good side of this list. Before we address that, let's take a look at some local figures....
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
weareiowa.com

CATCH some explosive events in DES MOINES this week!

Greg Edwards, CEO/President-Catch Des Moines, has information on some EXPLOSIVE events around central Iowa this week! Baseball, Ballet, Balloons, Music, Music and MORE MUSIC along with the biggest fireworks show you may ever see! www.catchdesmoines.com for all the details!
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
Ankeny, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Ames, IA
Lifestyle
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Urbandale, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
dmcityview.com

The business of CBD and THC

Lacie Navin’s father struggled with fibromyalgia for years. Pain and sleep medications continued to pile on top of each other until a family friend introduced them to cannabidiol (CBD). Her father tried a topical pain cream and a tincture. “In four months’ time, he ended up weaning off of...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Section of Beaver Avenue temporarily closed in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Construction shutting down a street is not necessarily bad news — just ask people to people who live on Beaver Avenue between 41st and Forest Avenue. "We're looking forward to not having the traffic that is always going up and down Beaver," said Mary Lindell, who lives in the neighborhood.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Your guide to the 2022 Iowa State Fair

The 2022 Iowa State Fair is just over a week away. Whether you’re making the trip to see the Butter Cow, watch a concert or just try the food, here’s the information you need to make your trip a success. When and where is the fair?. The 2022...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allie White
K92.3

Iowa’s Most Prestigious Culinary Attraction Doesn’t Actually Serve Food

If you aren't familiar with the World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, allow me to bring you up to speed on this important Iowa attraction. The World Food Prize Hall of Laureates is a museum located in our capital, Des Moines, that is designed to recognize some of the amazing achievements in agriculture and fighting hunger. Very fitting it be in Iowa, right? The building is the former Des Moines Library.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consignment#Thrift Shop#Toys#Business Industry#Linus Business#Clothing Shop#The Loft Resale
bleedingheartland.com

Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
CORALVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
desmoinesparent.com

Des Moines Fall Festivals

The leaves will begin changing colors and temperatures will be dropping, which means it is my favorite season of all, Fall! This time of year is a time for fall family fun whether that be taking a drive to take in the fall foliage, heading to the pumpkin patches and picking the perfect pumpkin, taking a bite out of a fresh apple, or horse rides, or any other fun activities. I have creates a guide to Des Moines Fall Festivals the whole family will enjoy on an autumn day in the Des Moines area.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

DART bus and car collide in Des Moines, 1 injured

DES MOINES, Iowa — A DART bus passenger was injured in a Des Moines crash late Tuesday night. Police said a car and bus collided around 10:15 p.m. at 31st Street and University Avenue. One person on the bus fell off a seat during impact. Paramedics took that person to the hospital to be checked […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Gun confiscated at Des Moines International Airport

DES MOINES, Iowa — Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a passenger from boarding an airplane with a handgun at Des Moines International Airport on Monday. During the routine screening of carry-on luggage, TSA officers saw an image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. The firearm was unloaded and ammunition in its original box was […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy