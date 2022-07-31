ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

What it Takes to TRAIN Like the LSU FOOTBALL Team

By Sports Lite »
tigerdroppings.com
 5 days ago
www.tigerdroppings.com

Comments / 0

 

Timeline for a decision on who will start at QB?

Has BK given any indication on when he will announce who will be the starting QB week 1? Will he keep it close to the vest and not really announce until going into the game, so that FSU will not know who to prepare for? Based on what we will be seeing in practice with reps with the first team, it might give us an indication of who will be the week 1 starter but if they keep the reps relatively even or if practice is closed to the public or press, we may not know until game time/week.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Football Dark ages

From 1989 to 1995 was a very dark time for LSU football. There were probably 8 NFL players during that time frame. Eddie Kennison talent and speed was really wasted at LSU. Thanks for making my day a little brighter with the positive, inspiring post!. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge. Member...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Nycholes Harbor is a freak.

Dude is 225 and runs a 10.28 100M. He is listed as an athlete. The clips I watched of him, he played mostly on defense. Can you imagine this dude lined up at Safety. From what I hear, he is pretty high on LSU. Reply. Replies (7) LSU Fan. Frozen...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Wiltfong spends 8 minutes talking about LSU recruiting

In his latest Whiparound feature he talks about the programs that stood out in July and upcoming commitments in August. It’s basically what we’ve been discussing on this board for the last month or so. LSU talk begins around the 2 min mark. LINK. Reply. Replies (5) LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

TV Commentators Assigned To LSU's Season Opener vs. Florida State

The LSU Tigers will open up the 2022 College Football season vs. Florida State at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 4. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm CT on ABC and calling the game will be Joe Tessitore and Greg McElroy. Katie George will be reporting from the sidelines.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Watching the 2019 OU game and wondering

Was there ever a more dominant 3 game period for LSU football than the SECCG, Playoff, and CFB Championship games?. We dominated, no actually destroyed 3 quality opponents in a row. With the exception of OU these were the best of the best that season and we didn't struggle with them at all.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

VCU Infielder Ben Nippolt Transferring to LSU

Super excited to announce the next chapter of my journey. Let’s Geaux! @LSUbaseball @LSUCoachJ. Hit .308 with a .430 on-base percentage and a .407 slugging percentage. Collected 53 hits, including 9 doubles, a triple, and 2 home runs, for 48 runs and 31 RBIs. Drew 31 walks compared to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Why Emmitt Smith did not come to LSU

Listen to Harvey Williams tell you. He tells you a bit more about his thoughts on Emmitt Smith as well.... Could have done without the music. Basically Harvey saying what lots of folks think. Emmitt Smith wasn’t special he just had the benefit of being on some great teams with great Offensive lines.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Car chase on 190 into Baton Rouge over old bridge!!

Just saw what looked like a Chrysler 300 being chased by at least 20 cops at a very high rate of speed.. ETA:Some people will do anything to avoid the cameras on I10.. At least he’s saving money on gas though. Louisiana Tech Fan. Member since Jan 2013. 1158...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Is Madison, MS an upgrade from Prairieville?

My company offered a promotion today with a decent salary increase plus a bonus structure that doubles my current percentage. Bad thing is that it would require me living in the Jackson area. I’ve always heard Madison is nice but I haven’t been there. Would I be upgrading?
MADISON, MS
tigerdroppings.com

Vehicle inspection

My car is registered in Baton Rouge. I know that area has the enhanced emissions testing. Now I am living in Shreveport and can’t get away easily at all. I believe I have to get it inspected in the Baton Rouge area if it is still registered there. Does anybody know the law on this? Which state agency overseas the inspection program? Thanks.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

