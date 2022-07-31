What it Takes to TRAIN Like the LSU FOOTBALL Team

www.tigerdroppings.com
Timeline for a decision on who will start at QB?
Has BK given any indication on when he will announce who will be the starting QB week 1? Will he keep it close to the vest and not really announce until going into the game, so that FSU will not know who to prepare for? Based on what we will be seeing in practice with reps with the first team, it might give us an indication of who will be the week 1 starter but if they keep the reps relatively even or if practice is closed to the public or press, we may not know until game time/week.
LSU Football Dark ages
From 1989 to 1995 was a very dark time for LSU football. There were probably 8 NFL players during that time frame. Eddie Kennison talent and speed was really wasted at LSU. Thanks for making my day a little brighter with the positive, inspiring post!. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge. Member...
Nycholes Harbor is a freak.
Dude is 225 and runs a 10.28 100M. He is listed as an athlete. The clips I watched of him, he played mostly on defense. Can you imagine this dude lined up at Safety. From what I hear, he is pretty high on LSU. Reply. Replies (7) LSU Fan. Frozen...
Wiltfong spends 8 minutes talking about LSU recruiting
In his latest Whiparound feature he talks about the programs that stood out in July and upcoming commitments in August. It’s basically what we’ve been discussing on this board for the last month or so. LSU talk begins around the 2 min mark. LINK. Reply. Replies (5) LSU...
Watch: Derek Stingley Jr. Makes Easy Interception At Texans Camp
LSU Releases New Hype Video: "A New Chapter Begins...This Is The Future Of LSU Football" Fathers need to stay in theur children's lives,helps keep the inbred predators away.
TV Commentators Assigned To LSU's Season Opener vs. Florida State
The LSU Tigers will open up the 2022 College Football season vs. Florida State at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 4. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm CT on ABC and calling the game will be Joe Tessitore and Greg McElroy. Katie George will be reporting from the sidelines.
Watching the 2019 OU game and wondering
Was there ever a more dominant 3 game period for LSU football than the SECCG, Playoff, and CFB Championship games?. We dominated, no actually destroyed 3 quality opponents in a row. With the exception of OU these were the best of the best that season and we didn't struggle with them at all.
VCU Infielder Ben Nippolt Transferring to LSU
Super excited to announce the next chapter of my journey. Let’s Geaux! @LSUbaseball @LSUCoachJ. Hit .308 with a .430 on-base percentage and a .407 slugging percentage. Collected 53 hits, including 9 doubles, a triple, and 2 home runs, for 48 runs and 31 RBIs. Drew 31 walks compared to...
LSU is the only school with less than $60k in NIL ranked in the top 10 in recruiting
Are you serious Thtephen? Do you actually think that number means something tangible?. Do you think it’s just made up? There must be some source. With Texas ahead im the $200k+ average it may be believable. What makes you think it’s not genius?. The numbers are not real....
Why Emmitt Smith did not come to LSU
Listen to Harvey Williams tell you. He tells you a bit more about his thoughts on Emmitt Smith as well.... Could have done without the music. Basically Harvey saying what lots of folks think. Emmitt Smith wasn’t special he just had the benefit of being on some great teams with great Offensive lines.
Car chase on 190 into Baton Rouge over old bridge!!
Just saw what looked like a Chrysler 300 being chased by at least 20 cops at a very high rate of speed.. ETA:Some people will do anything to avoid the cameras on I10.. At least he’s saving money on gas though. Louisiana Tech Fan. Member since Jan 2013. 1158...
Is Madison, MS an upgrade from Prairieville?
My company offered a promotion today with a decent salary increase plus a bonus structure that doubles my current percentage. Bad thing is that it would require me living in the Jackson area. I’ve always heard Madison is nice but I haven’t been there. Would I be upgrading?
Vehicle inspection
My car is registered in Baton Rouge. I know that area has the enhanced emissions testing. Now I am living in Shreveport and can’t get away easily at all. I believe I have to get it inspected in the Baton Rouge area if it is still registered there. Does anybody know the law on this? Which state agency overseas the inspection program? Thanks.
