In Your Opinion: Stop Warehouse Sprawl

Mrs. Henrietta Burack passed away on July 27 at the Regency Heritage Care Center in Somerset. She was 90 years old. Mrs. Burack was born in Brooklyn and resided in Queens for many years. She relocated to New Jersey and was employed by Air Products. She also worked in the advertising department for K-Mart and in her later years, at her daughter’s dental office as the best office manager ever.

FRANKLIN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO