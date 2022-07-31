In Your Opinion: Stop Warehouse Sprawl

franklinreporter.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Calls Out Chuck E. Cheese Mascot for Ignoring Her Black ChildBriana BelcherWayne, NJ
August is National Immunization Awareness MonthMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance CeremonyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
Palmer Rd Bridge Close for 8-month Replacement in Denville & RandolphMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Related
thepressgroup.net
Intersection overhaul sees delay of at least a week
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The County of Bergen’s protect to overhaul the Pascack Road–Washington Avenue intersection is delayed a week or two. Motorists are advised to check the township police department’s social media posts for updates, and of course Pascack Press will have news as it’s available.
wrnjradio.com
Hundreds turn out for National Night Out in Hackettstown (PHOTOS)
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hundreds turned out Tuesday for Hackettstown’s National Night Out, which is meant to improve relationships between the community and police. The event was held in the field next to the Hackettstown Community Pool on Warren Street from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Residents...
franklinreporter.com
Life Story: Henrietta Burack, 90; Member Of Franklin Township Seniors Club
Mrs. Henrietta Burack passed away on July 27 at the Regency Heritage Care Center in Somerset. She was 90 years old. Mrs. Burack was born in Brooklyn and resided in Queens for many years. She relocated to New Jersey and was employed by Air Products. She also worked in the advertising department for K-Mart and in her later years, at her daughter’s dental office as the best office manager ever.
Bear Sighting Reported In Morris County Backyard
A bear sighting was reported in a Morris County backyard, authorities said. The bear was seen in a yard on Lorraine Road near Greenwood Avenue in Madison on Monday, August 1, according to a post from the borough’s Facebook page. Animal Control services were handling the sighting, and the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woonsocket Call
Bergen County, NJ, Innovative Senior Housing Community Design Completed and Is Open for Business
MONTVALE, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the completion of Thrive at Montvale Senior Living Community in Montvale, NJ. Thrive at Montvale is an innovative, state-of-the-art senior complex with luxury design features that encourage social interaction. A...
These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding
New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
Here’s how much home prices have changed this year in each N.J. county
The frenzied real estate market of the past two years is supposed to mellow out this year. Gains in home prices are expected to slow to single digit increases after two years of double-digit growth. Home prices in New Jersey rose 12% in 2020 and another 15% in 2021, according...
It was once the largest nursing home in N.J., now just 15 residents remain in a facility soon to close
Time is running out for Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center in Andover. A week before its federal funding is to be terminated on Aug. 15 over shocking allegations of neglectful care, the facility has told its 250 employees in formal layoff notices that the facility will close on Monday, Aug. 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car Fire Causes Delays, Shutdowns On Route 80 In Morris County
A car that caught fire on Route 80 caused serious delays and several lane closures in Morris County. The fire broke out on the westbound ramp to Exit 30-Howard Boulevard in Mount Arlington shortly before 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, according to 511NJ. All lanes were initially closed, while...
Dump Druck Takes Out Utility Poles, Snarling Morning Commute in Monroe Township
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Monroe have closed traffic on Glassboro Road (Route 322)...
Residents in one NJ county getting chance to go to college tuition-free
PATERSON (PIX11) — Despite the obstacles handed to her, Erica Plaza has always kept her eye on the ball. The Paterson mom has raised three sons on her own, seeing them thrive and move on to big things. Now she’s taking the plunge and heading back into the classroom. “Now that my son, the little one, is […]
Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon
I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedics strengthen partrnership
CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedic Institute first announced their orthopedic partnership in March 2021. The leadership teams have now announced a 10-year partnership to provide orthopedic care. This commitment exemplifies the priority of both organizations to create a world-class comprehensive orthopedic service line at Hoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital in Jersey City to serve the patients in Hudson County and beyond.
Dump Truck Catches Fire At Sussex County Intersection (VIDEO)
Emergency crews efficiently battled a dump truck that went up in flames at a Sussex County intersection. The blaze was reported at the intersection of Prides Crossing and Deire Drive in Sparta shortly after 10:45 a.m. on Monday, August 1, the Sparta Township Fire Department said. Upon arrival, crews found...
wrnjradio.com
Residents urged to be vigilant after coyote tests positive for rabies in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Denville Township Health Department has issued a public health advisory for rabies after a coyote in Tourne County Park recently tested positive for rabies. “We urge residents not to feed, approach or permit their pets to interact with coyotes or other animals...
NJ State Fair returns to Sussex County Friday with new twists. Here's what you'll see
FRANKFORD — Residents throughout North Jersey are gearing up for the sights and sounds of carnival rides, farm animals and other quintessential Sussex County features as the State Fair makes its return to the County Fairgrounds at the end of this week with a few new twists. The annual event, officially called the...
beckersspine.com
3 New Jersey orthopedic groups merge, form Ortho East
Three orthopedic groups have merged to form Ortho East, they announced Aug. 2. University Spine Center, Academy Orthopaedics and High Mountain Orthopedics, are all in Wayne, N.J., and will offer more niche specialties in New York and New Jersey. Services include sports medicine, imaging, joint replacement and spine and trauma...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
wrnjradio.com
CrimeStoppers: Reward offered in Morris County pharmacy burglary
MORRIS PLAINS BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for a burglary of a pharmacy in Morris Plains Borough. The burglary occurred on Monday, August 1 at around...
New bag law a nail in the coffin for NJ party store (Opinion)
This is pathetic. And something I predicted. While it was a combination of factors that went into the decision of Sugar Sisters party store in Franklin to close down, part of the reason was New Jersey’s new law banning single-use plastic bags. I had theorized this could be difficult...
Comments / 0