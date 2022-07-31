PHOTOS: 2022 Tennessee football media day

Tennessee will kick off fall training camp Monday at Haslam Field.

Ahead of the Vols’ first fall training camp practice, second-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media and previewed the 2022 season.

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh took part in media day, along with student-athletes.

Tennessee went 7-6 in Heupel’s first season as head coach, appearing in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue.

The Vols will kick off its 2022 season Sept. 1 against Ball State at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup.

Below are photos of Tennessee’s media day ahead of fall training camp.