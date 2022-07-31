Sources: Deshaun Watson ruling expected Monday as QB reportedly settles with 3 more accusers

www.aol.com
NFL Appeals Punishment of Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson; Longer Suspension Coming?
The NFL is filling an appeal of this week's suggested six-game suspension of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Is Deshaun Watson banned from playing in the NFL this season?
DESHAUN WATSON has been suspended for six NFL games. The Cleveland Browns quarterback learned his fate on Monday morning. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Monday morning. Judge Sue Robinson recommended the discipline and determined Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy. The retired judge was tasked with...
Titans' Jamarco Jones went after Taylor Lewan in pre-practice spat
It appears there’s some kind of beef between Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones and starting left tackle Taylor Lewan. According to AtoZ Sports Nashville, and as confirmed by ESPN’s Turron Davenport, Jones apparently went after Lewan before Tennessee’s sixth training camp practice on Tuesday, but it isn’t clear what the issue was.
NFL Releases Statement on Deshaun Watson Suspension
The league could appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension.
BREAKING: Arbitrator Reveals Suspension For Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson
The now-Cleveland Browns quarterback will miss this season's first six games.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games
The outcome of the Deshaun Watson hearing has indeed been finalized. The Browns QB has been suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy (Twitter link via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport). The rendering from retired judge Sue. L. Robinson does...
Uncertainty reigns as NFL mulls appeal of Deshaun Watson's 6 game suspension
Officially, Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL regular season. Watson will be able to practice in training camp and play in preseason games before the suspension starts. The financial impact on Watson is minimal. With the new collective bargaining agreement,...
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
Deadline Nears for Potential Appeal of Deshaun Watson’s Suspension
The NFL has until Thursday morning to decide whether to challenge Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. Roughly 24 hours before the deadline, sources told Front Office Sports that no decision has been made by the NFL on whether to challenge disciplinary officer and former federal judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision announced on Monday.
The NFL’s Decision on Deshaun Watson Has Been Made, Fans React
The newest quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson, has been suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Coach Polamalu Gives Update on Running Back Room
Las Vegas Raiders running back coach Kennedy Polamalu has been impressed by what he has seen from his group in training camp.
NFL makes decision on Deshaun Watson appeal
The NFL has made a decision regarding an appeal of the Deshaun Watson discipline. The NFL announced on Wednesday that they will appeal the ruling of Judge Sue L. Robinson. Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.
Rushing incentives sweeten Deebo Samuel contract
Deebo Samuel’s role as a ‘wide back’ may change in 2022, but it might also get him paid. Reports from Ian Rapoport during the offseason after Samuel requested a trade indicated the wide receiver was unhappy with the role that had him averaging more than six carries per game over the second half of last season.
