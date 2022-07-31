Christian Eriksen Provides Details About Manchester United Life

www.yardbarker.com
Arsenal midfielder ruled out of Premier League opener with Crystal Palace
Emile Smith Rowe is claimed to be missing from Arsenal’s Premier League opener with Crystal Palace on Friday. The midfielder was amongst our best performers last term, scoring 10 Premier League goals for the first time, but found minutes harder to come by after Christmas after Gabriel Martinelli hit the ground running after coming into the side when Emile had Covid-19.
Report – Juventus suffers another injury blow
Juventus’ injury problems continue to pile up as Marley Ake becomes their latest player to be sidelined. The 21-year-old Frenchman is one of the promising players in the Bianconeri youth team, and he featured in four league games for the senior side last season. He had been hoping to...
