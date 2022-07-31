Wabash Valley Mustang Club host car show to support local school

985theriver.com
Related
985theriver.com
Family back home together after tragic accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Ma’Lyiah White officially came home July 1st. That in itself the family said is a miracle. Now, they’re still navigating losing a loved one, and White’s continued recovery after a tragedy on a frozen pond. “It feels really good. It feels like...
985theriver.com
Organization aims to reduce trauma for children entering foster care
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A national non-profit will soon help local kids transition to foster care with food, toys, clothing, and most importantly lots of love. Isaiah 117 House Program Coordinator Jacquelyn Cunningham said she reached out to the founder of the organization a couple of years ago. Cunningham said there was a need for a local space that provides ease in the transition for children before they meet their foster families.
WTHI
Blood on the playground: Court documents reveal more about shooting at Davis Park Elementary outdoor basketball court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Sunday night murder at a Terre Haute elementary school that led to the arrest of a Lafayette, Indiana, man. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. Hughes is accused of killing 22-year-old Quincy Rogers-Porter at Davis...
WTHI
Climbing Café in Terre Haute closes its doors for good
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Vigo County business is closing its doors for good, again. The Climbing Café announced on Facebook that they are permanently closing. We reached out to the business to learn more about the reason for the closure. A marketing representative declined to comment. News...
IN THIS ARTICLE
985theriver.com
Knox County projects suffer electrical setbacks
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The lights are still out at the Ouabache Trails Park. The park has been dealing with electrical issues since June, and it closed indefinitely last week as repairs took place to bring back power. Knox County parks and recreation superintendent Rhonda Foster said the park is still closed, as weather has caused delays in repairs.
985theriver.com
Local pet missing for nearly two months
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local pet owner is concerned after his dog went missing, nearly two months ago. Baxter disappeared around 14th and Chestnut Street in June. He is a one-year-old black and white poodle mix, and is believed to be super friendly. Baxter is also not microchipped and was not wearing a collar on the day of his disappearance. His owner fears someone may be keeping him because Baxter is very friendly.
Who tried burning the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues after a fire over the weekend at a local landmark. Saturday, at around 7:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road. Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns called the incident “incredibly unfortunate and very disheartening”. Local officials and arborists had been examining […]
Child dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — A 10-year-old girl from Odon, Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods, according to news outlets in southern Illinois. Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. […]
‘Willows Weep’ Home in Western Indiana Called Most Evil House in America
It's said to be "the most evil house in America" and it's located in the Hoosier state. Located in Cayuga, Indiana sits a house that has a horrifying past. The house was featured on the History Channel's show The UnXplained in 2019 where they dubbed this house the "most haunted in America." So why is it called the most haunted house in America? First of all look at it, it looks like an upside-down cross, which is pretty creepy, and definitely not a floor plan you see super often.
WTHI
Business is "blooming" in downtown Terre Haute - Graceful Bloom Boutique opens its doors
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Business is "blooming" in downtown Terre Haute!. A new boutique opened its doors today, and you won't believe how old the owner is!. Keegan Beeler is going to be a freshman at Indiana State University this fall. She's just 18 years old. On Saturday, she...
Sheriff gives update on Lafayette St. dirt bike crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said a crash involving a car and a child on a dirt bike happened just after 7:00 pm in the area of N Lafayette St. and E Hollywood Ave. A helicopter was called to land at Otter Creek Middle School. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse […]
WTHI
Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
wevv.com
10-year-old girl identified after fatal fall at Garden of the Gods
A 10-year-old girl who died after an incident at the Garden of the Gods has been identified. The Jackson County, Illinois Coroner's Office tells 44News that the girl who died was 10-year-old Everly Kate Montgomery. Montgomery died after being life-flighted to the hospital after being seriously injured in a fall...
‘Gangster video’ causes disturbance at eastside Walmart
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department said that two adult males, reportedly shooting a “gangster video”, caused customers to flee the eastside Walmart in fear Tuesday. In a post to Facebook, THPD confirmed the men entered the building, located at 2399 S State Road 46, wearing “balaclava style” ski masks with […]
Carlisle man killed in Greene Co. motorcycle crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on SR 67 north of Switz City. Robert McKee, 43, of Carlisle, died […]
Investigation underway after a fire at a local landmark
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing after a fire at a local landmark. Crews were dispatched Saturday night at around 7:30 to ‘The Tree in the Middle of the Road’ on Greencastle Road. The tree was recently saved following several issues with rotting limbs. Arborists and local […]
wbiw.com
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
985theriver.com
Danville Fire investigating suspicious house fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville fire investigators are looking into a house fire after they determined it was suspicious in nature. The fire happened at 118 North California Street at 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house’s windows, but were able to extinguish it “fairy quickly.” The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.
THPD: One dead following shooting near 19th and Walnut
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A 22-year-old Terre Haute man has died after being shot Sunday in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Quincy Rogers-Porter of Terre Haute died as a result of his injuries after being shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. The investigation is […]
Kingman man escaped on ATV days before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man who police say escaped on an ATV after providing a false name to police has now been arrested after an investigation from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, David Robert Denny, 32, of Kingman was stopped on an ATV on July 18 near […]
Comments / 0